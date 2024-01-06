Tyler Bate Debuts on WWE SmackDown and Teams With Butch

Butch was tasked with finding a partner for a tag team match against Pretty Deadly on the New Year's Revolution episode of WWE SmackDown. Pretty Deadly approached Butch backstage and mocked him for not having anyone in his corner following his loss to Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship. He enlists the help of his former tag team partner and ally Tyler Bate. Bate teamed alongside the Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) in a Pub Rules match in NXT back in October. This was Bate's official televised main roster debut in WWE.

Bate and Kit Wilson lock up in the ring, he uses his size to move quickly around the ring, toying with Wilson using his traditional British wrestling style. Wilson tags Elton, Bate tags in Butch and jumps off his shoulders. Prince and Butch show off their athleticism but Kit tries to sneak up on him. Butch takes his fingers and turns them backward, stepping on them. Bate and Butch wipe out Pretty Deadly on the outside of the ring. Back from commercial, Butch fights out of the corner. Prince connects a kick to the face but Butch manages a duplex, desperate to get a tag.

Butch and Prince both make the tags as Bate goes after both men. Elbowing prince and knee lifts Wilson into a flying uppercut. He suplexes Prince and hits a standing shooting star press. He puts Kit on his shoulders for a European spin, suddenly dropping him dizzily. Butch tags in and both men use a little tag team action to take out Wilson. Butch heads up top but Prince catches him and pushes him down. Wilson goes for a quick roll up but Butch kicks out before the three count. He grabs the fingers again as Bate tags in. They got for a double Tyler Driver 97 and get the win.

Butch and Bate reunited two-thirds of the British Strong Style group that ran amok in the BritWres scene in the mid 2000s, crossing paths with WWE NXT UK a few times. Though they have teamed together in WWE their history goes back much further than that. They had been teaming together since 2015 before ever landing in WWE soil. They are former OTT (Over The Top Wrestling) Tag Team Champions.

