UFC Legend Randy Couture Suffers Heart Attack, Currently in Intensive Care

UFC Hall of Famer and five-time UFC Champion Randy Couture suffered a heart attack on Wednesday and is currently in the intensive care unit of hospital in Los Angeles. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Couture walked himself into the hospital after feeling “off” during a workout and was immediately treated. Sources have since told the outlet the the three-time heavyweight champion is expected to “make a full recovery.”

The 56-year-old last fought in April 2011 when he lost at UFC 129 to Lyoto Machida. Since then he’s gone on to star in a number of actions films and television shows, including The Expendables 3 and Hawaii Five-0.

One of his recent film projects, D-Day, saw him work alongside former rival Chuck Liddell in a World War II setting during the Invasion of Normandy. Liddell recently spoke with ComicBook.com leading up to the release about working together with Couture, a man he fought inside The Octagon three times.

“I actually knew Randy when he coached at Oregon he came in, I met him at Cal Poly when I was bartending,” Liddell said. “So I’ve known him for years. We’re both competitive if anything, especially what we’re good at, fighting. There’s always that competitive nature, but I really like Randy.”

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, Couture argued that Khabib Nurmagomedov should overtake Jon Jones as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

“I think pound-for-pound arguably one of the best fighters in the sport right now for sure,” Couture said. “He’s got everything firing. Submission game’s great, he’s developing a very strong striking game, he brings a very tenacious attitude.

“He’s literally like a pitbull on a chew toy, he’s not letting that go. I like watching him fight,” he added. “There’s some similarities in the way he likes to fight and the way I like to fight so it’s fun for me too.”

He also listed Nurmagomedov as one of his favorite fighters to watch.

“I’m a big fan of Michael Chandler. I’ve had a lot of fun watching Lance Palmer compete. Ray Cooper III’s been on the tear, just brings a very specific ferocity. Our returning champ, Magomed Magomedkerimov has been really interesting,” he said. “All these Dagestani fighters like Khabib and so many others that come from that part of the world really have amazing skillsets that they bring to the cage. They’re really fun to watch and see their approach.”