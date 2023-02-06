Upcoming AEW Rampage Changes Timeslot

After just under two years of airing all of its televised content exclusively on AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling expanded its weekly broadcast programming to two shows with the launch of AEW Rampage in Summer 2021. Airing at 10 PM ET on Fridays, AEW Rampage started off white-hot, featuring Christian Cage handing Kenny Omega his first singles loss in over a year. The following week was headlined by the highly-anticipated debut of CM Punk, which was produced in front of over 15,000 fans in the United Center. Since its massive beginnings, AEW Rampage has cooled off a bit, with the one-hour show's viewership dipping much in part due to it being pre-taped and airing in a late timeslot.

AEW has made efforts to solve the former, producing more live editions of AEW Rampage throughout this past fall. While the latter doesn't appear to be changing permanently anytime soon, fans will get a one-off early edition of AEW Rampage later this month.

TNT currently has the February 17th AEW Rampage slotted in for 7 PM ET. This is three hours earlier than its usual air time of 10 PM ET. This programming shift is being made to accommodate TNT's coverage of the NBA Rising Stars game.

AEW Rampage has been subject to time changes in the past, as the show previously shifted to 7 PM ET in May 2022 to accommodate the NBA playoffs. AEW Dynamite has also migrated before too, airing episodes on Tuesdays and Saturdays on occasions when other sports overlap.

The February 17th AEW Rampage is set to be pre-taped, as it will take place immediately following the live February 15th edition of AEW Dynamite. Even with it being recorded in advance, AEW President Tony Khan has emphasized his intention to put marquee bouts on his Friday night program.

"I definitely am looking to put strong matches on Rampage," Khan said. "With the depth of the roster, I think it's a time for me to really put all hands on deck to put the strongest shows I can on Friday. I always try to listen to the feedback from the fans, so going forward, I'm going to try to put things on the Friday show that I think will have the best chance to bring in that audience."

AEW returns to television this Wednesday with AEW Dynamite on TBS at 8 PM ET.