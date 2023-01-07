AEW's Darby Allin Wins First TNT Title Defense on Rampage

AEW Rampage delivered a thrilling main event tonight, as Darby Allin would have his first defense of the TNT Championship since taking it from Samoa Joe. Up first was The Kingdom's Mike Bennett, who was out to make a statement and take down one of AEW's biggest fan favorites. Bennett backed it up in the ring, punishing Allin at several points, including a run of slams into the barricade that took a toll on the Champion. Allin never stopped coming back though, and he was able to string together an impressive run of top rope moves that ended with a Coffin Drop and a thrilling win, retaining his TNT Championship.

Allin started by sitting in the corner as Bennett stared him down. Allin got up and got a push from Bennett, but then he locked in a quick hold before they started trading wrist locks. They continued to trade control with holds and then they exchanged chops, though Bennett would get a big hit in when he kicked the inside of Allin's leg and knee. Bennett capitalized by throwing Allin into the barricade, and then he connected with a boot to the face.

Bennett threw Allin into the barricade again and followed up with another big boot to the face, and then Taven launched Bennett into Allin but he ended up hitting the barricade. Bennett threw Allin into the ring but a dropkick threw Bennett onto the floor. Allin then hit Taven with a dive between the ropes but Bennett hit a Russian Leg Sweep that sent both slamming to the floor.

Back in the ring, Bennett would slam Allin onto the top turnbuckle, and Bennett would continue to be in control for a while. Allin would keep taking chops and punches and returning for more, and he seemed on the cusp of a momentum shift but Bennett cut it off again and went for the cover, though Allin kicked out.

Bennett lifted Allin and went for an armbar, but Allin was able to counter it and get his foot on the bottom rope to break it. He doesn't often break things with the ropes, but he used the opportunity to slam Bennett's head into the ring apron before throwing him into the barricade. Then Allin grabbed a chair and sat the challenger down in it before hitting a few punches.

Allin went up top and then hit a huge dropkick that sent Bennett flying to the floor, though it also did some damage to Allin as well. Allin went up top again but Maria Kanellis covered her husband to protect him. Then Taven used the referee distraction to knock Allin off the turnbuckle with a kick to the head. Bennett would cover him but Allin kicked out.

Bennett followed Allin up top and set him up for a piledriver, but Allin stopped it and slammed Bennett's face into the top turnbuckle pad several times and then hit an Avalanche Code Red. Then he went up top again and hit the Coffin Drop into a cover, and he got the pin and the win. Allin is still your TNT Champion.

