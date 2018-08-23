Vince McMahon’s Hilarious Reaction to ‘All In’

Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks are preparing to present one of the biggest non-WWE wrestling events in North American since the closure of WCW in just a few weeks.

The September 1st event, titled “All In,” at the Sears Center in suburban Chicago sold 10,000 tickets in mere minutes when they went on sale a few months ago. While some had doubts they could sell out the building, those doubts were almost immediately proven silly and out of touch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, according to a recent edition of Chris Jericho’s podcast, even WWE‘s head honcho had doubts about promoting an independent wrestling event on this scale, though his reasoning may surprise you.

“Speaking about Vince [McMahon], I told Vince about All In four or five months ago,” Jericho told Cody Rhodes on the podcast. “We were just discussing it, shooting the breeze and I go, ‘yeah the show is in September in Chicago.’ Vince is like, ‘ah I wish they would have called me. September is the worst time of the year to promote — it’s terrible!’

“I’m like, you’re got old-school forty years of promoting and [he says] ‘they should have called me,’” Jericho said.

Rhodes thought the story was hilarious and imagined what a phone call such as this would have been like.

“Hey Vince, it’s Cody, I’ve got the Young Bucks on the phone,” Rhodes envisioned. “They have a couple of questions about promoting in the fall.”

Apparently McMahon wasn’t the only person who thought that the event might have some troubles due to timing. A famous promoter told them that putting the tickets on sale on a Sunday would be a massive mistake, which of course also proved to be inaccurate.

“It’s funny because another seasoned promoter/ ticket broker, Cary Silken, implored us — I mean laid into us — saying ‘you can’t go on sale on Sunday,’” Rhodes said.

He continued, “You can’t and you gotta do a presale and we had already announced the ship had already sailed — he kept going — and we saw him a few weeks after the sell-out in thirty minutes and he just [said] ‘I was so wrong.’”

H/T to Wrestling Inc.