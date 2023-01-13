Vince McMahon's Return: Updates on Locker Room Morale, WWE Sale Rumors

Vince McMahon is back in WWE. The long-time WWE executive returned to the board of directors late last week, citing aspirations to help sell the company. Days after Vince's comeback, WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her positions of power, leaving CEO responsibilities in the hands of Nick Khan. This then resulted in Vince himself being elected to chairman of the board. Among all these corporate shake-ups came rumblings of potential sale suitors, with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund seemingly emerging as a frontrunner. Despite claims that WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia was a done deal, numerous outlets have dismissed those reports.

As emphasized by Fightful Select, WWE remains "largely in the process of fielding suitors" and a deal with any potential buyer remains far from reached. That said, Fightful reports that Vince had been speaking with Saudi group members during his six-month retirement. That said, many "influential names in the business" expect Comcast to ultimately be the name on the dotted line. Contacts from Disney and Comcast noted that it would be "hard to believe" that any major company would want Vince McMahon part of WWE if they were to purchase it.

Another potential buyer is Shad Khan, the father of AEW President Tony Khan. While it appears unlikely that the Khans would purchase WWE, Fightful sources note that "it makes sense" that they would throw their hat into the ring for the sole reason that being publicly connected to a WWE sale is a positive.

Despite sale talks strictly being speculation at the moment, the uncertainty of WWE's future has bled into the locker room. Roster morale is described as "night and day," with some rumors saying that Vince has already "sent word to some departments to say that they're doing things wrong" since he made his WWE comeback. As of this writing, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains in control of main roster creative, but talent are "still very worried" about Vince possibly taking hold of storyline directions once more.

It was reported earlier that Vince and Stephanie had issues working together. Fightful added to that report, noting that a "usually composed" Stephanie was said to be "disheartened and frustrated" by the way Vince, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson returned to the board. The move to bring back Barrios and Wilson essentially dismantled Stephanie's team.

