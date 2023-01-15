New Report on WWE Sale, Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque's "Opposition," Saudi Arabia

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer provided a number of updates on WWE's attempt at a sale this week, addressing a number of previous reports regarding Stephanie McMahon, Paul Levesque and Saudi Arabia. Per the latter, reports popped up late Tuesday night that a deal with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund had alread been agreed to "in principle." That has since been repeatedly debunked, though it was noted the country was still in the running.

According to Meltzer, the nation reportedly isn't the frontrunner as of right now. Other potential buyers include Comcast, Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Endeavor. Meltzer wrote this week, "Those at WWE said that Saudi Arabia was in the running but not the favorite."

Did Triple H and Stephanie McMahon oppose a WWE Sale?

It was also reported this week via Axios that Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon, who officially left the company on Tuesday, opposed the idea of selling the company. Meltzer reported that it's not that simple.

"One of them [the various stories about a WWE sale] was they were opposed to a sale," Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio. "From what I am told, Paul and Stephanie, they are not opposed to a sale, and they knew that at some those Vince's shares [he's the majority shareholder of B-class stock] were an albatross, and at some point, somebody had to get rid of those shares anyway or Vince would take over. So, they were not like saying we have to sell. It's Vince who pretty much made that call because of the timing, and maybe, again, he's farther along the Saudi deal, which is maybe where those rumors came from. And knew the timing and everything like that because he jumped in for the sale. Anyways, it's not like they are opposed to a sale. It's not like they champion the sale, either. They were, either way [about it]."

