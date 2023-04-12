Vince McMahon's New WWE Contract Specifies That He Follows Company's "Non-Harassment Policy"

WWE is once again under Vince McMahon's control. The long-time executive returned to the company's board of directors this past January, citing an insistence to assist with a WWE sale. McMahon reassumed his position as chairman of the board and spent the subsequent three months shopping WWE around to potential suitors. UFC parent company Endeavor eventually signed on the dotted line, acquiring the global leader in sports-entertainment for an astronomical $9.3 billion. Endeavor will merge WWE and UFC as one publicly traded company, utilizing the stock ticker "TKO."

Prior to this, it was documented that McMahon had signed a two-year employment agreement with WWE, a deal that will see him remain as the company's chairman until January 2025. New details on that contract have been revealed via THR, including the fact that "McMahon's continued employment shall be conditioned on" compliance with the company's "Conflict of Interest and Code of Conduct," as well as its "Equal Opportunity and Non-Harassment Policy," among other terms.

This comes as a result of McMahon's controversial exit from WWE in Summer 2022. Prior to his initial retirement, reports emerged that McMahon was being investigation for a series of sexual misconduct allegations. Investigation findings revealed that McMahon had used company dime to make multiple hush money payments to his past affairs.

"Let me just say, I've made mistakes both personally and professionally through my 50-year career," McMahon said during an interview on the day that the Endeavor deal was announced. "I have owned up to every single one of them, and then moved on."

While he insists that his WWE role moving forward will be business only, McMahon reportedly had his fingerprints all over a highly-anticipated yet critically-panned episode of Monday Night Raw. The Raw after WWE WrestleMania 39 was once rumored to feature the WWE debut of Jay White, a main roster call-up for Bron Breakker, and multiple other surprises. None of those rumors came to fruition and the broadcast that fans saw was a significantly altered version of what was once scheduled to go down just hours before due to McMahon himself shifting around the show. That meddling appears to be a one-off (for now), as McMahon was not present at this past Monday's Raw in Portland.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Vince McMahon's WWE future.