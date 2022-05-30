Wardlow Squashes MJF at AEW Double or Nothing, Earns His Freedom and an AEW Job

✖

Wardlow squashed MJF en route to a victory at the start of Double or Nothing, pummeling his former boss with a Powerbomb Symphony before pinning Max with a single foot across his chest. Wardlow finally turned on Friedman at Revolution earlier this year by opting to not hand him the Dynamite Diamond Ring, assisting CM Punk in winning the Dog Collar Match. Wardlow demanded to be let go of his contract, only for Max to make his life hell by forcing to wrestle numerous hand-picked opponents. Eventually, Wardlow earned himself a match where he could be free from his contract, but if he lost he'd never be able to officially sign with AEW.

Max attempted numerous stalling techniques and attempted to use his ring, only for Wardlow to plant him with 10 powerbombs. After Friedman was stretchered out of the ring, Tony Schiavone informed him that he was officially "#AllElite" as a member of the roster.

MJF was at the center of controversy the night before the pay-per-view as he not only no-showed a fan meet & greet but got his hands on a flight from Las Vegas to Newark, New Jersey. However, it was confirmed by the end of the night that Max didn't get on the plane and the company continued to advertise the match throughout Sunday afternoon.

This story is developing...