Watch Brock Lesnar Sing With Country Music Star Zach Bryan at Recent Concert

2023 has been one of the busiest years in Brock Lesnar's WWE career. The Beast Incarnate kicked things off at WWE Royal Rumble this past January when he competed in the multi-man battle royal, ultimately getting eliminated by Bobby Lashley. Lesnar would lace up his boots the very next month to square off against Lashley, losing after getting himself disqualified. Lesnar then turned his attention to Omos, defeating the Nigerian Giant at WWE WrestleMania 39, before beginning an extensive program with Cody Rhodes. These two superstars battled each other on three occasions over the course of the summer, with Rhodes getting the last laugh at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month.

With nothing in store for Lesnar in the foreseeable future, the former WWE Champion has returned to his home state of Minnesota.

Brock Lesnar Sings With Zach Bryan

This past Wednesday, Brock Lesnar joined country music star Zach Bryan on stage at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lesnar sang part of the chorus of Bryan's hit song "Revival."

brock lesnar being on stage at a zach bryan concert was not on my 2023 bingo card. pic.twitter.com/rrbRDjkJe1 — bri (@romanspearme) August 10, 2023

Lesnar's Country Music History

Lesnar has been a longtime fan of country music. Back in 2017, Lesnar praised up and coming country music star Colter Wall during an interview with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

"I came across this kid out of Swift Current, Saskatchewan, a kid by the name of Colter Wall," Lesnar said. "He grasped me from the very first time I listened to his record, and I haven't let go of it since. I've been listening to it every single day."

Lesnar would eventually reach out to Wall himself and the two became friends.

"I got an email one day that said, 'Hey, it's Brock Lesnar.' I was like, 'Sure, sure.' But sure enough, it was him," Wall recalled. "He said he liked my music and would like to meet me. I went out to his farm, hung out, talked and played some music for him. He has been a huge supporter ever since. I had a lot of wrestling fans and people who pay attention to that kind of stuff get turned on to my music. I lucked out. A lot of it has been good luck, good timing and meeting good people."

There is no word on when Lesnar will be back in WWE. He is currently rumored to be done with the company for the remainder of the year but is likely to be woven back into storylines come WWE WrestleMania 40 season.