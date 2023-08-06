Brock Lesnar's Emotional Post-Match Moment at SummerSlam Was Completely Unplanned

Brock Lesnar was on the losing end of his rubber match with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam on Saturday night but decided to do something quite unexpected once the bout was over. Instead of attacking Rhodes again like he had week after week over the past few months, Lesnar instead embraced Rhodes before raising his hand in victory for the fans inside Detroit's Ford Field stadium. Paul "Triple H" Levesque then revealed in the post-show press conference that Lesnar's graciousness in defeat was completely unplanned and even took him by surprise.

"Name the amount of people that Brock Lesnar has gotten up after going through a match like that, shook their hand pulled them in to hug them before walking out. I know Brock, I work with him all the time. That was a holy s— moment for me," Levesque said.

"That's a moment. And if that doesn't state to you where Cody is at, where this journey has taken him from what many people questioned at WrestleMania to where he is right now, that rise just continues to be phenomenal. And he delivers at all turns, so it's awesome" he continued.

Cody Rhodes on Reaching His "Final Form"

Rhodes discussed his character during the SummerSlam post-show press conference, believing his American Nightmare persona has reached its "final form" after being crafted for years in multiple companies before his return to WWE in April 2022.

"I feel like I just stepped into the role right now the American Nightmare," Rhodes said. "And I mentioned this in the documentary. It's this collection of all these things that I've been and was. But here (in WWE) it has caught on in a way that I want to just continue what we're doing. I've never seen so many signs with this (points to his neck tattoo). You know, this went from being what wrestling and sports entertainment fans thought was the worst tattoo in the history of the industry. And now this, it's on every sign out there and you've got these wonderful young fans and just jumping on board. I just want to continue to go down that road.

"I think I've found my final form. And it took me a while," he continued. "Some folks get it right out the gate, they know who they're supposed to be and that's special. I don't begrudge them. Me, (I'm a) slow learner and I think I found my final form. So it's really just polishing up the best of the American Nightmare."

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Results