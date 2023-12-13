Watch: KSI Puts WWE United States Champion Logan Paul Through a Table

Logan Paul's social media friends are always an arm's length away. After getting his first big victory at WWE SummerSlam 2022 when he defeated The Miz in singles action, Logan went for the biggest dog in the yard, challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel just three months later. While he came up short in that title fight, Logan did have the attempted assistance of his Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak and former co-host George Janko as well as brother Jake Paul. Interference from his social media circle continued at WWE WrestleMania 39 this past April when enemy turned business partner KSI accompanied Logan to the ring for his grudge match against Seth Rollins.

KSI was disguised as a PRIME bottle mascot, revealing himself in the late stages of the match. Once unmasked, KSI held down Rollins on the announce table while Logan set himself up for a top rope frog splash. As he was mid-air, Rollins rolled off the table, pulling KSI into the drop zone, resulting in KSI taking the aerial attack from Logan himself.

KSI Puts Logan Paul Through a Table

KSI has gotten his revenge.

At a PRIME Hydration event earlier this week, KSI put Logan Paul up on his shoulders in the fireman's carry position before flipping him over onto a plastic table, executing John Cena's famous Attitude Adjustment finisher. One of the PRIME girls then covered Logan with a single foot on his chest while the other counted the 1-2-3.

You can watch the clip below...

The moment KSI threw logan Paul on the table 😳 pic.twitter.com/nBnNkmGurw — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) December 10, 2023

This clip will reignite online chatter about KSI's professional wrestling future, but as of April, the YouTuber cemented his status as nothing more than a fan.

"Probably not," KSI said when asked if he would join WWE full-time. "I don't mind appearing here and there, but I won't be joining WWE man. Big up [to] all the wrestlers at WWE, but that shit is way too much for me. I can't take that many bumps, I'd much rather just watch it."

That said, KSI did mention that if he had to choose a dream opponent for a wrestling match, he would like to face Bobby Lashley.

Logan currently reigns as WWE United States Champion and is expected to make his first title defense at WWE Royal Rumble this upcoming January.