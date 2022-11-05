WWE Releases Logan Paul's Wild Video of Putting Roman Reigns Through a Table at Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel is officially in the books, and WWE brought the event to a close with a wild match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. During the match, several memorable moments come to mind, but one was perhaps the most memorable, which included Logan Paul hopping up on the top rope and hitting a Frog Splash on Roman Reigns, who was laying on the table. That's a big spot in and of itself, but Paul decided to take a video of it while he was hitting the move, all the way down to when he hit Reigns and shattered the announce table, and now WWE's released the video, which you can watch below.

Paul is perched on top of the turnbuckle and then tells Reigns "you're about to go viral!". You can see him leap off and careen towards Reigns, and then the aftermath shows Paul trying to collect himself on the floor after colliding with Reigns, the table, and the unforgiving floor. You can watch it for yourself in the post below from WWE.

Paul would end up getting incredibly close to winning, with some help from his friends and his brother Jake. It would be The Bloodline that evened the odds, especially Solo Sikoa, who came out to the ring after Paul had punched both Jimmy and Jey Uso. After Sikoa came out officials would come out to break it all up, and then Logan got back in the ring.

That was when he ran into Reigns, who had gathered himself to hit the Superman Punch on Paul, leaving him vulnerable to a finisher. Then he would hit that finisher, connecting with a big spear and covering Paul for the win.

Paul took advantage of Reigns not taking him seriously, something Paul Heyman warned him about on past occasions. Reigns didn't seem to put much stock in it, but he probably is now, as Paul definitely showed up ready to fight, and it would seem he has a promising future in WWE.

What did you think of the matches and the show? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!