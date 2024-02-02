Watch: Living Colour Pays Tribute to CM Punk at Recent Live Show

Living Colour's song "Cult of Personality" is synonymous with WWE's CM Punk who has been using the song as his entrance theme since his time in Ring of Honor. He began using it in WWE in 2011 and it has stuck with him since. The band played Punk out during WrestleMania 29 for his match against The Undertaker. A few years ago Punk surprised the band at Riot Fest where they reunited. When Punk made his big return to professional wrestling in 2021, he brought the song along with him to AEW but now it's back in WWE, where it all started.

Living Colour took to their Instagram this week to send well wishes to the WWE Superstar and at a recent show in Roanoke, Virginia. "I wanna dedicate this next song to CM Punk," frontman Corey Glover announces in the video. "We hope that he has a speedy recovery after that defeat at [the] Royal Rumble. He'll be back. So this one's for him!"

“Living Colour” with a special shoutout to Cm Punk wishing him a speedy recovery



❤️



pic.twitter.com/SEJlraVrgD — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 1, 2024

"I have been fortunate enough to be friends with a lot of great bands, a lot of talented artists, and to use a lot of those songs for entrance music," Punk said following his AEW debut in 2021. "Cult of Personality I think transcends everything. And I'm proud of this, that the name CM Punk is forever tied to the band Living Colour and Cult of Personality. It's just been a common thread throughout my entire life."

Punk recently competed in his first televised match in WWE in ten years at this year's Royal Rumble PLE. Punk entered at number twenty seven, the same number he was eliminated at during the 2014 Rumble, the last time he'd appear in the company. Punk eventually stood tall against some of WWE's strongest stars in Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and Cody Rhodes -- all men who had a point to make in winning the match. After Rhodes eliminated Gunther (a callback to last year's event which he won), and Punk threw out McIntyre, the two stars went head to head for the first time. Rhodes eventually eliminated Punk to become the first consecutive Rumble winner in twenty six years.

At one point after he got into the ring, he takes a DDT from McIntyre and lands awkwardly on his arm. He rolls over clutching it and crawls to the other side away from the rest of the men to talk to WWE officials. Punk was visibly injured but opted to finish the match anyway. On WWE Raw he addressed his injury and his WrestleMania status. Punk tore his tricep which will keep him out around four to six months. McIntyre interrupted the injured star, letting him know he "prayed" for it to happen to him before beating him up and kicking his arm. This is the same injury that took him out of commission in AEW after he won the AEW World Championship.

Comicbook.com continues to send well wishes to CM Punk and hope he has a speedy recovery.