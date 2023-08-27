Watch: Mercedes Mone Appears at AEW All In

AEW All In has officially begun, and the event didn't waste any time getting people talking. Shortly after AEW crowned new Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions, the company highlighted a major star in the crowd. That star happened to be Mercedes Mone, and the crowd gave a big reaction when she popped up on the screen. That also raises lots of questions and intrigue for All In, as there is a 4-Way match for the AEW Women's World Championship happening later in the day, and it would sure be something if Mone ended up getting involved somehow.

Mone actually started teasing things even before the show started. Mone posted some photos earlier in the morning showing that she was in town for the event, and then in a video she was asked about what the success of AEW All In: London means for the wrestling world, especially in a world that only has a handful of companies that can fill a stadium like this.

Mercedes talking about AEW being the second company to sell out a stadium like this!!!!



Says it's great for all of wrestling.

Is today the day??👀 pic.twitter.com/MiOCx7lqrR — I Bet You Remember (@JosiahKing03) August 27, 2023

"There's only so many opportunities in wrestling. There's only a handful," Mone said. "Not even a handful. There's probably like three companies in this world of wrestling, and how many can fill a stadium? Now there's two." Mone then said "It's awesome, I can't wait to be a fan."

I'm gonna freak TF out if Mercedes Mone goes face to face with Hikaru Shida 😭😭 #AEWAllInpic.twitter.com/Kh7VIGHWEA — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) August 27, 2023

Mone then spoke about how an event like this and the opportunities it can help create is great for everyone involved in the industry. "It's great for all of wrestling. All of wrestling. It's great for every single talent. It's great for the independent scene. It's great for WWE. It's great for AEW. It's great for everybody because it gives somebody, everybody a dream to go chase," Mone said.

We'll have to wait and see if she actually gets involved in some way or if she's truly just watching as a fan. AEW rumors have been swirling for quite some time, but Mone has been recovering from an injury that over the past few months. It's not known what the timetable of that injury is and if she's actually cleared to wrestle again, but if she is, those AEW rumors will only heighten in the following weeks. in the meantime, you can find the full card and updated results for All In below.

AEW Zero Hour:

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship Match: MJF and Adam Cole (C) def. Aussie Open

Main Show:

AEW World Championship: MJF (C) vs. Adam Cole

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (C) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Saraya. vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

Real World's Championship Match: CM Punk (C) vs Samoa Joe

AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (C) vs Ruby Soho

AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black (C) vs The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass

The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) & Konosuke Takeshita

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Stadium Stampede: Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana, & Ortiz vs. Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor)

Coffin Match: Christian Cage & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting

AEW All In: London is streaming today on pay-per-view.

Are you excited for All In? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!