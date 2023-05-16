Top WWE Star Cast in Captain America: New World Order

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was spotted on the set of Captain America: New World Order on Monday as a handful of photos and videos leaked their way online. While former WWE Champion Dave Bautista has been a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax The Destroyer since 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, Rollins could wind up being the first active WWE star to appear in an MCU film. Becky Lynch was previously cast for a role in The Eternals and was meant to appear in the film's post-credit scene, only for it to wind up on the cutting room floor.

It's unknown what Rollins' role in the film will be, but based on the on-set leaks it appears he's dressed a member of the Serpent Society. It was previously rumored that group would be making an appearance in the film. New World Order will mark the first Captain America film with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson in the titular role.

The events of Avengers: Endgame concluded with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) opting to go to a separate timeline and live out his days alongside the love of his life, Peggy Carter. He then returned to the Avengers as an old man, giving his shield and title of Captain America to Wilson. However, as shown in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series, Wilson was initially hesitant to take up the mantle and willingly gave Cap's shield to the government. Their attempt at naming their own Captain America failed and Wilson ended the show by fully embracing the role.

The rest of the movie's cast will include Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres (aka the second Falcon, who popped up in the aforementioned series), Tim Blake Nelson returning as The Leader for the first time since 2008's The Incredible Hulk, Shira Haas as Sabra, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross and Harrison Ford taking over William Hurt's role as Thunderbolt Ross.

As for Rollins' in-ring career, the four-time former world champion is currently the frontrunner to win WWE's new World Heavyweight Championship. He'll face AJ Styles in the tournament finals to crown the inaugural champ at the Night of Champions pay-per-view on May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Insider @WRKDWrestling reported shortly after the photos leaked that "While many backstage are very happy for him, there is hesitancy when it comes to putting the new title on him should these roles continue."