WWE's Seth Rollins Comments on His Role in Captain America: Brave New World

WWE's Seth Rollins will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Brave New World in 2024, playing a yet-to-be-named villain role (though it's believed to be King Cobra of The Serpent Society). Photos of Rollins on the set of the film leaked last month and "The Visionary" finally commented on the role in a new interview with The Daily Mail this week. He stopped short of confirming his character's identity but did leave the door open for future film projects. In the meantime, Rollins will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on tonight's episode of NXT against Bron Breakker and has a title match with Finn Balor booked for WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view on July 1 in London.

"I am sworn to a certain level of secrecy, so I can't divulge too much information on that," Rollins said. "What I will say in response to your question is that it is cool, it's cool to get opportunities to do something outside of your comfort zone. This is what I love, WWE, professional wrestling, it's all I've ever wanted to do and all I ever intend to do as a career for as long as I can, but anytime you get to a certain level in this industry there's going to be opportunities that come your way and I love taking chances at this point in my career.

"I mean, you can tell with the fashion sensibility I have become known for over the last few years, that I love taking chances! So if you get the chance to do something incredible outside of WWE, you've got to take a look at it, try and make it work the best you can because you only get one life and one chance and you never know when you might get an opportunity like that – so you got to make it happen."

Will Seth Rollins Continue Acting After Captain America: Brave New World?

After reflecting on stars like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena finding success in Hollywood, Rollins said, "As for me, I don't know where my future lies. I feel, like I said, at this moment wrestling is my future for as long as I can do it at a high level. But there's going to come a day when falling down is going to turn my bones to dust and I will have to start looking elsewhere and seeing what other options there are. I don't think that's coming any time soon and I'm just in the prime of my career right now and there's a lot of years ahead of me."

While Dave Bautista was the first former WWE star to play a role in the MCU (appearing as Drax The Destroyer in films like Guardians of The Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War), Rollins will be the first active WWE star to do so. His wife, Becky Lynch, was set to make her MCU debut in The Eternals but had her post-credit scene cut.