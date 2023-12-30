Watch: WWE's Shotzi Wrestles in Her Wedding Dress at WWE Live Event

Things got interesting when WWE rolled into Las Vegas for one of the final stops on the WWE Live Holiday Tour. WWE's Shotzi celebrated getting married by wrestling the same night at a WWE house show! Shotzi took to Instagram on Thursday to post a few photos from the day, with her and her significant other Jesus Alfaro wearing leather jackets with "just married" scribbled across the back.

They also showed off their wedding rings which appear to be gold bands with a diamond encrusted horseshoe. Accompanying the photos was a heartfelt caption, "JUST MARRIED! When I realized I would be performing in Vegas, we decided to elope before the show. It was very spontaneous and so perfectly us. I loved every second of it. I'll post something a little mushier later but it's now time for an action packed reception!"

That same night she appeared at the Las Vegas stop on the WWE Live Holiday Tour. She traded the tank for a wedding dress as she came down to the ring in her wedding dress, veil, and flowers. She stopped just short of ringside to kiss her husband on the ramp. Shotzi teamed with Bianca Belair against Bayley and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL. WWE shared a video from the occasion, which shows Shotzi checking her phone after the elopement. "That was perfect, Elvis was amazing," Shotzi says as she looks down, shocked at the time. "I'm gonna be late for the show, we gotta go!"

Congrats @ShotziWWE! 💍 She got married AND still made it in time for the show 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nD3pbYU5rG — WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2023

After signing with WWE in 2019 Shotzi became a beloved wrestler down in NXT where she won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships with Ember Moon (AEW's Athena) in 2021, shortly before her leap to the main roster that same year. Shotzi has been appearing on WWE programming more frequently. She's gotten over with the fans, briefly teaming with Charlotte Flair at live shows and on SmackDown prior to Flair's injury. She competed in this year's WarGames and most recently teamed with Bianca Belair, Michin, and Zelina Vega against Damage CTRL.

Comicbook.com extends a congratulations to Shotzi on her marriage!