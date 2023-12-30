WWE SmackDown Superstar Shotzi Just Got Married

Congratulations are in order for WWE SmackDown Superstar Shotzi, who just got married in Vegas. Shotzi was set to perform and she and her partner decided to elope beforehand while they were there. Shotzi shared two pictures of the happy couple, with the first featuring the two facing away from the camera to show off their just-married leather jackets. The second photo has the two showing off their rings in pitch-perfect fashion, and the caption reveals they got married at the MGM Grand. We here at ComicBook wish the happy couple all the best!

The post featured the caption "JUST MARRIED! When I realized I would be performing in Vegas, we decided to elope before the show. It was very spontaneous and so perfectly us. I loved every second of it. I'll post something a little mushier later but its now time for an action packed reception! @wwe @mgmgrand." You can find the full post below.

Shotzi has recently been teaming up with Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in an ongoing feud with Damage CTRL, which now boasts five total members (though Dakota Kai is still recovering from an injury). The trio would get some help from Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL at Survivor Series WarGames, and they would walk away with a huge win. Since then the trio has remained united to push back Damage CTRL's dominance over SmackDown, and Shotzi has a personal grudge against the group to settle.

Bayley and Damage CTRL were the ones who cut Shotzi's hair and took her off TV for a while, and when Shotzi returned she would keep Bayley on edge by showing up at the least expected times. In an interview with WrestlingNews.co's Steve Fall, Shotzi revealed what led to her cutting her getting her hair cut on TV and her discussions with Triple H (H/T sescoops).

"My sister was going through chemotherapy and she started losing her hair. She told me that she didn't want to wait for it to all fall out. She was going to shave it off. I immediately went to Hunter and was like, 'Hey, my sister's going through chemo. I want to support her. I want to be there for her. I want to shave my hair off too. Can we make it not weird and make it part of a storyline so I don't just show up one day with no hair', and he was totally for it," Shotzi said.

In the same interview, Shotzi revealed what it meant to have Bayley, who she has always looked up to, be a part of that storyline. "Bayley has always been a huge role model to me, so to have that moment with her and share this meaningful moment with her was really awesome. I didn't really say much of it, but like, everyone kind of knew anyway and that really resonated with my sister, and she got like a lot of support from my fans, which I really love and appreciate too."

Congratulations to the happy couple, and fans can watch Shotzi in action every week on SmackDown.