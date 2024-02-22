Will Ospreay's AEW Dynamite Debut Announced: Addressing AEW Faction Status?

Will Ospreay's AEW tenure begins imminently. The Aerial Assassin signed with All Elite Wrestling this past November at AEW Full Gear, putting pen to paper over three months before he was officially set to become a free agent thanks to a blessing from his then-employer New Japan Pro Wrestling. Ospreay is no stranger to AEW audiences as he has wrestled over a dozen matches for the company already during Forbidden Door crossovers as well as at pay-per-views like AEW ALL IN: London and AEW WrestleDream. Because of his established history, Ospreay heads into AEW with a storyline already in place, as he is set to pick up where he left off within The Don Callis Family.

That said, it remains to be seen as to how cordial Ospreay and Callis will be with each other now that they exist under the same roof. Prior to signing with AEW, Ospreay operated as a heel and aligned with Callis to cement that status. In the time since, Ospreay has emerged as one of professional wrestling's most beloved figures, regularly receiving rave reactions within NJPW and the British independent scene.

Will Ospreay's Official AEW Dynamite Debut Announced

The answer to Will Ospreay's allegiances could come as soon as next week.

As announced by commentary on this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Ospreay will make his first televised appearance as a member of the AEW roster on the February 28th edition of AEW Dynamite. There is no word on whether Ospreay will appear before the live crowd or in a backstage segment.

Whatever the case may be, expect Ospreay to share the screen with The Don Callis Family. As of this writing, Don Callis is promoting Ospreay's AEW Revolution match against The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita as a friendly competition. This AEW Dynamite appearance could lock that in or switch the match to follow a traditional face vs. heel dynamic, with Ospreay assuming the role of fan favorite.

Ospreay's AEW Dynamite debut happens on Wednesday, February 28th.

AEW Revolution Card

AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page AEW Women's Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

AEW Revolution goes down on Sunday, March 3rd and will stream on Bleacher Report Live.