WWE Reveals Seth Rollins' First World Heavyweight Title Challenger

The focus of WWE SmackDown is obviously on the blue brand, but tonight's episode had a big announcement for next week's Monday Night Raw. During the broadcast WWE hit fans with breaking news, revealing that Seth Rollins had issued an open challenge for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on social media. It didn't take long for someone to grab that opportunity, and it was none other than Judgement Day's Damian Priest. The match was then made official for next week's Raw, and Priest will be Rollins' first World Heavyweight Title defense since winning at Night of Champions.

Priest will likely be accompanied by his Judgement Day allies in Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio, so it will be interesting to see if anyone jumps into Rollins' corner to even the odds. AJ Styles appeared on last week's Raw and ended up in some back and forth with Judgement Day, so that could happen again next week.

IT'S OFFICIAL! 🔥@WWERollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship for the FIRST TIME against @ArcherOfInfamy THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/K2hivRpZO9 — WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2023

Rollins defeated Styles at Night of Champion to become the new World Heavyweight Champion, and Styles came to Raw to congratulate him on the win. Styles has more than enough to keep him busy over on SmackDown, as The O.C. has started to have issues with Hit Row, and Styles is also the newest target of Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

As for the Title itself, Cody Rhodes was one of the Superstars in the running for that Title during the initial tournament, but Brock Lesnar brutally attacked him and took out any hopes of him moving on in the tournament. During our previous interview with Rhodes, we asked him about the new Championship and if was something he was interested in pursuing.

"Well, Triple H being the coach here and calling the shots and making it clear that this World Heavyweight Championship, which...just from a fan of belts, the physical belts, historically and all the nods and things that were done, the pieces of old Titles kind of strung onto this honking piece of metal that Triple H unveiled, as a fan of classic titles, it's definitely something that piqued my interest," Rhodes said.

"That's the title that represents Raw. That's the title that main events for Raw. That's the title that is the franchise title for the USA network. So I can't say I don't want it. I can't say that that's not something that would be, if you look and revise your goals and say, 'Okay, this is the route we have to go.' Especially particularly with me being drafted to Monday Night RAW, and that might be more of a case of like I just said a story, a different story," Rhodes said.

