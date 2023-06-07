WWE Fan Favorite Delivers Shocking Battle Royal Win to Challenge for NXT Women's Title

The main event of tonight's WWE NXT was a Battle Royal to determine the next contender for Tiffany Stratton's NXT Women's Championship, and the lineup for that match was stacked. Not only did you have a host of NXT's biggest and brightest stars, but you had a surprise appearance from WWE Superstar Dana Brooke as well. It was an action-packed Battle Royal all the way through, and the final three was made up of Fallon Henley, Cora Jade, and Dana Brooke. At least that's what everyone thought, but after Henley was eliminated, Thea Hail was revealed to not have been eliminated, and she would end up pushing over Brooke and Jade over the top rope, winning the Battle Royal and becoming the no. 1 contender to Tiffany Stratton's NXT Women's Championship.

The bell rang and everyone jumped into action, with Jacy Jayne picking up the first elimination. Brooke then knocked Jakara Jackson over the top rope but she was caught and helped back in, and Jade was next to eliminate someone, throwing Lola Vice over the top rope. Gigi Dolin and Kiana James went at it a bit, and while James almost got knocked off, it was Dolin who was knocked into the steps and onto the floor.

Lash Legend and Jackson made the next elimination, and then Fallon Henley kicked out Jackson again, but Oro Mensah caught her. Thea Hail then knocked Jackson down to the ground without going over the top rope, and Legend got revenge, throwing Hail into the steel steps and knocking her to the floor.

Legend almost got knocked out again, but she managed to stay on the ring apron. Legend's feet were kicked out from under her and then the Tag Team of Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz kicked her down. The newly named faction of Meta-Four then came to attack them. Blair Davenport would come out to the ring, but she wasn't in the actual match. Jade and Roxane Perez went at it a bit, and Perez rolled out of the ring and attacked Davenport.

Perez went for Pop Rocks but Tatum Paxley interrupted and attacked Perez. She actually eliminated herself and joined up with Davenport to attack Perez, rolling her back in. Jayne then picked up Perez and knocked her down to the floor. Valkyria got a huge kick on Jayne and then she knocked down Jade before hitting Brooke with a dropkick.

Henley got caught with a kick too, and Jayne almost threw down Valkyria. Then Valkyria caught Jayne and threw her down to the floor, eliminating her, but Jade came back and kicked her off the ropes and to the floor. Henley went on a tear at this point and threw Brooke and hit Jade with a Blockbuster. James then went to battle with Henley, and Henley sent James to the floor hard from the top rope.

Henley, Jade, and Brooke were left, and Brooke hit a double clothesline. Brooke then hit both Henley and Jade in the corners, and Brooke got Henley out. Jade then kicked Brooke and almost got her out of the ring, but Brooke recovered. Both stars collided with each other in the center of the ring, and Hail was back in since she wasn't ever actually eliminated. Hail and Brooke worked together and tried to get Jade out.

Jade fought back and dodged Hail, who collided with Brooke. Jade threw over Hail but she hung on for dear life. Brooke hit Hail and Jade, but Jade came back with a knee to the head. Another knee strike followed from Jade, but Brooke caught her, and then Hail caught them both and threw over the top rope, securing the Title shot against Tiffany Stratton.

What did you think of the match and the winner? Let us know in the comments