WOW’s Jungle Grrrl Takes On The Beast in Women of Wrestling Preview

Current WOW Champion Tessa Blanchard has done everything she can to avoid facing two particular superstars in Women of Wrestling, but she can only do so much to postpone the inevitable. That’s why tonight fans will see Jungle Grrrl and The Beast do battle in the ring for the chance to challenge Blanchard in a Championship match, and as we’ve seen in their previous run-ins, they are not going to hold back in the slightest. You can get a glimpse of that rivalry in a new preview for tonight’s episode of WOW Women of Wrestling in the video above.

Last time we saw these two they were beating each other down in a bathroom after Jungle Grrrl drove The Beast through a door, and now they will go head to head in the ring. The best thing is that’s not the only match fans have to look forward to in tonight’s episode.

There’s also going to be a big-time tag match between Holidead and Siren and the Psycho Sisters, as well as a match between Serpentine and Reyna Reys. You can check out the official description for the episode and the full card for tonight’s episode below.

“Explore the definitive moments in The Beast and Jungle Grrrl’s storied saga as they dominate their competitors with a primal rage, and face off in the stunning locker room brawl that shook WOW to its core. These jaw-dropping showdowns have set the table for what is sure to be one of the most exciting matches of the season. Adding even more fuel to this raging fire, the winner will earn the chance to battle WOW World Champion Tessa Blanchard for her coveted crown, while the loser is forced to sulk in the shadows. Which of these untamed forces of nature will reign victorious as the final bell rings? Tune in and find out when WOW returns on October 26!”

Matches this week include:

Monsters of Madness, Havok & Hazard vs. The Bully Busters, Stephy Slays & Keta Rush

Serpentine (managed by Sophia Lopez) vs. The Pearl of the Philippines, Reyna Reyes

Holidead & Siren The Voodoo Doll vs. Psycho Sisters, Razor & Fury (accompanied by Mezmeriah)

Main Event – Jungle Grrrl vs. The Beast

New episodes of WOW – Women Of Wrestling air every Saturday at 5pP/8pE, only on AXS TV.