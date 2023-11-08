WOW - Women of Wrestling Reveal Season 2 Tapings and First-Look Preview (Exclusive)

WOW - Women of Wrestling reveal new tapings and a first-look preview, and you can get all the details right here.

WOW – Women of Wrestling season 2 is well underway, and now you can be there live in person when WOW films a host of new episodes. Today we can exclusively reveal that tickets are available today for new episode tapings for season 2, and you've got several chances to be a part of the fun. Tapings will take place on December 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th at the Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles, and you can pick up tickets right here. To get you even more hyped for the season, we've also got a first-look preview of all the WOW superheroes in action in the video below.

Season two has introduced new Superheroes like punk rocker Rebel Haze, cheerleader Patty Pep, hip-hop dancer Lil J Boogie, East Hampton Dog Show champion Goldie Collins, feline lover Katarina Jinx, and the high-flying Mighty Mights, and many of them will be in action at the tapings as well. Favorites like Kandi Krush, Guam's Tiki Chamorro, Mexico's Tormenta and Australia's Princess Aussie will also be in action, as will The Beast, and returning to the WOW roster are Santana Garrett and Adriana Gambino.

"The previous season of WOW – Women Of Wrestling brought in our largest audience ever and helped further showcase our inspiring and empowering brand of professional wrestling both domestically and internationally," said WOW co-founder David McLane. "With the triumphant return of The Beast and the new additions to the WOW Superheroes roster, this season promises to be our biggest and most competitive yet!"

"Being a part of this empowering group of women has been one of the biggest privileges of my career," said Jeanie Buss, co-owner of WOW – Women Of Wrestling. "I'm so thrilled that the WOW fans continue to tune in every week to watch our WOW Superheroes in action and can't wait for the show to reach an even bigger fanbase with the new dramatic twists and turns and elite athleticism we have set for season two." You can find the official description for WOW season 2 below.

"As the only all-female wrestling organization with a global footprint, WOW – Women Of Wrestling showcases supreme athleticism, dramatic and inspiring stories, and is centered 24/7 around empowering and uplifting women and fans around the world. These characters are unlike anything you have ever witnessed in professional wrestling. They are intelligent, fearless, motivated, devious...and they are all women!

Co-owned by trailblazing sports executive Jeanie Buss and David McLane, founder of the original GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, WOW-Women Of Wrestling is an action-packed all-female pro wrestling sports entertainment show. The matches pit skilled, compelling wrestlers against each other, as their unique personalities generate excitement from WOW's large and dedicated fan base."

