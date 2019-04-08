WrestleMania 35: Seth Rollins Debuts ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Ronin Gear

WrestleMania has already been quite memorable, but Seth Rollins decided to add his own personal touch to his match against The Beast Brock Lesnar. The match was already one of the more anticipated matches on the card, but Rollins hit the ring with some Avengers: Endgame Ronin gear only made it more special, and fans seemed to love it.

The gear is black and gold, and seems very reminiscent of the gear we see Hawkeye wearing in the Endgame trailers. Granted, he didn’t have a bow and arrow with him, but we think Seth will manage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the rest of the card right here.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese (winner – Nese)

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal (winner – Carmella wins)

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (winner – Braun Strowman)

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival (c) vs. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder ( winner – Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder)

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Shane McMahon vs. The Miz

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Bálor

Kurt Angle’s Farewell Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black

No Holds Barred Match: Triple H vs. Batista

Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship Match: “The New” Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship Winner Take All Triple Threat Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

—–

