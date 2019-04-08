WrestleMania 35: Seth Rollins Debuts ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Ronin Gear

WrestleMania has already been quite memorable, but Seth Rollins decided to add his own personal touch to his match against The Beast Brock Lesnar. The match was already one of the more anticipated matches on the card, but Rollins hit the ring with some Avengers: Endgame Ronin gear only made it more special, and fans seemed to love it.
The gear is black and gold, and seems very reminiscent of the gear we see Hawkeye wearing in the Endgame trailers. Granted, he didn’t have a bow and arrow with him, but we think Seth will manage.
You can check out the rest of the card right here.
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese (winner – Nese)
WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal (winner – Carmella wins)
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (winner – Braun Strowman)
Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival (c) vs. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder ( winner – Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder)
Falls Count Anywhere Match: Shane McMahon vs. The Miz
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Bálor
Kurt Angle’s Farewell Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black
No Holds Barred Match: Triple H vs. Batista
Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
WWE Championship Match: “The New” Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston
Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship Winner Take All Triple Threat Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch
