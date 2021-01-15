WWE Reportedly Planning New Wrestlemania 37 Date

✖

WWE is reportedly planning a new date for Wrestlemania 37. As of this writing, Wrestlemania 37 is scheduled for March 27th at the SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles, CA. But while this date has already been subject to chance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a new report seems to indicate that WWE is considering a new date for Wrestlemania 37 that bumps it a couple of weeks from its initial March schedule. According to a report from Fightful Select (h/t Wrestling Inc), WWE is considering moving Wrestlemania 37 from March 27th to April 11th.

Initial reports of WWE potentially moving Wrestlemania 37's date and location popped up last Fall that noted the company was considering either April 11 or April 18 for the new date, and even were potentially moving Wrestlemania 37 to the new location of the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL (the original location of Wrestlemania 36 before the COVID-19 lock down, and a venue that notably does not have any of events booked at that time) as a way to potentially have fans in the crowd for the major event.

As for the reported reasons as to why, this was based off of hopes that a vaccine to the novel coronavirus would be distributed by April. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has been developing in an unexpected way for everyone throughout 2020. So plans are even more subject to change than before as WWE sets out on the road to Wrestlemania 37 with the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event later this month.

Wrestlemania 37's card is starting to take shape according to recent reports as well that Roman Reigns, Goldberg, Edge, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, and Keith Lee reportedly being those currently slated for the major event. As for the next Royal Rumble to start everything off in full, that card is still largely up in the air but will be slated for a January 31st debut.

A recent report claims that there will be no fans in attendance for Royal Rumble 2021, and although only a handful of names have confirmed their entries into the respective matches, current betting odds surrounding the event largely favor Daniel Bryan and Bianca Belair being the winners with Keith Lee, Big E, and Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, and Rhonda Rousey as key favorites.

What do you think of this new date for Wrestlemania 37 if it turns out to be true? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!