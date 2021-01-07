Report: WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Won't Have Live Fans in Attendance

✖

WWE's 34th annual Royal Rumble event will take place on Jan. 31 at the WWE ThunderDome inside St. Petersburg's Tropicana Field. Unfortunately, despite WWE's best efforts, the show will reportedly take place without live fans in attendance. Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba reported via the Living The Gimmick Patreon page that the company has no plans to run the show with a live crowd, even with Florida's rules regarding mass gatherings. Both NXT's Capitol Wrestling Center (fka the Performance Center) and AEW's Daily's Place Amphitheater have been operating with limited live crowds for several months, but all of Raw and SmackDown's crowds have remained virtual since the ThuderDome was first introduced in August.

"I've been checking up over the matter over the course of the past few weeks, and basically, and multiple people with knowledge of the situation indicate there are no plans for fans at this stage," Alba wrote. "With the Rumble about three weeks away, if fans are going to be involved, there would have to be a pretty comprehensive plan."

Just dropped on @theLTGpodcast: Multiple sources indicate there are currently no plans for #WWE to have fans at the Royal Rumble. More details: https://t.co/HKAJ05Xmi8 pic.twitter.com/xdaio8SKCT — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) January 7, 2021

He mentioned that part of that plan would have to include reconstructing the ThunderDome in a way where both live and virtual fans could watch the show, which would be quite a challenge even without the short deadline

Alba also pointed out that Raymond James Stadium, the reported new host of WrestleMania 37, will host a limited crowd for Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. WWE has not run a pay-per-view with a live crowd since the Elimination Chamber event back on March 8, 2020.

As of now only a handful of wrestlers have officially announced they'll be competing in the two Royal Rumble matches. In the latest betting odds released by Bovada, Daniel Bryan and Bianca Beliar are favored to win.

Check out the latest betting odds for both matches below:

Men's Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan +300

Keith Lee +450

Big E +600

Brock Lesnar +800

Edge +1000

Goldberg +1200

Bray Wyatt +1600

Seth Rollins +1600

Kevin Owens +2000

Drew McIntyre +1200

Roman Reigns +2000

AJ Styles +2000

The Rock +2000

CM Punk +2500

Braun Strowman +2500

Sheamus +2500

John Cena +3300

Randy Orton +3300

Adam Cole +4000

Aleister Black +4000

Karrion Kross +4000

Matt Riddle +4000

Andrade +5000

Finn Balor +5000

Samoa Joe +5000

King Corbin +5000

Lars Sullivan +5000

Johnny Gargano +5000

Bobby Lashley +5000

Tommasso Ciampa +6600

Kofi Kingston +6600

Ricochet +8000

Walter +8000

Buddy Murphy +8000

Rey Mysterio +8000

Mustafa Ali +8000

Velveteen Dream +10000

Tyson Fury +10000

Pete Dunne +10000

Angel Garza +10000

Xavier Woods +10000

John Morrison +15000

Shinsuke Nakamura +15000

Erick Rowan +10000

The Miz +10000

Conor McGregor +10000

Dean Ambrose +10000

Rusev +10000

Elias +10000

Robert Roode +20000

Dolph Ziggler +20000

Humberto Carrillo +25000

Shane McMahon +25000

Vince McMahon +25000

Women's Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair +400

Alexa Bliss +600

Rhea Ripley +800

Ronda Rousey +1000

Bayley +1000

Charlotte Flair +1200

Shayna Baszler +1600

Sasha Banks +1600

Nia Jax +1600

Sonya Deville +1600

Io Shirai +2000

Asuka +2000

Paige +2500

Lana +2500

Carmella +2500

Liv Morgan +3300

Ruby Riot +3300

Kairi Sane +3300

Nikki Cross +3300

Mandy Rose +3500

Naomi +4000 +3300

Ember Moon +4000

Natalya +4000

Dana Brooke +4000

Lacey Evans +5000

Toni Storm +5000

Peyton Royce +5000

Tegan Nox +5000

Candice LeRae +6600

Dakota Kai +6600

Kay Lee Ray +6600

Mercedes Martinez +6600

Sarah Logan +6600

Deonna Purrazzo +8000

Mia Yim +8000

Tamina +1000

Jessamyn Duke +10000

Chelsea Green +10000

Marina Shafir +10000

Piper Niven +10000

Billie Kay +10000

Xia Li +10000

Zelina Vega +10000

Stephanie McMahon +15000