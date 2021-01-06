Latest WWE Royal Rumble Betting Odds Favor Daniel Bryan, Bianca Belair to Win
Heading into the new year, oddsmakers had Big E, Edge and Goldberg as the heavy favorites to win the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match. Online betting site BetOnline had the trio in a three-way tie on Dec. 28, but following Goldberg's announcement that he'll be challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship on the same night the odds have been flipped on their heads. Bovada released its latest betting odds this week, now favoring Daniel Bryan to win the match with 3/1 odds. The site originally had the chances of him winning down at 14/1.
Bianca Belair, who has been a favorite across the board from both Bovada and BetOnline, remains the favorite to win the Women's Rumble match at 4/1.
Bryan, who was the first wrestler to declare for the 2021 Rumble, teased the idea of challenging Roman Reigns during a recent Talking Smack promo directed at Paul Heyman.
"If I win the Royal Rumble, that means that I will go to WrestleMania and face whoever's the Universal Champion," Bryan said. "And Paul, I don't lay claim to being better than many people, at certain things. But I'll tell you this - I'm a better fighter than Roman Reigns, and I sure as hell am a better wrestler than Roman Reigns. And if I win the Royal Rumble and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, he's still the champion, I will beat him for that championship. Here's another thing. If he's not champion, somewhere down the line I'm going to beat him anyways."
Check out the full betting odds for the winners of both matches below:
Men's Royal Rumble
Daniel Bryan +300
Keith Lee +450
Big E +600
Brock Lesnar +800
Edge +1000
Goldberg +1200
Bray Wyatt +1600
Seth Rollins +1600
Kevin Owens +2000
Drew McIntyre +1200
Roman Reigns +2000
AJ Styles +2000
The Rock +2000
CM Punk +2500
Braun Strowman +2500
Sheamus +2500
John Cena +3300
Randy Orton +3300
Adam Cole +4000
Aleister Black +4000
Karrion Kross +4000
Matt Riddle +4000
Andrade +5000
Finn Balor +5000
Samoa Joe +5000
King Corbin +5000
Lars Sullivan +5000
Johnny Gargano +5000
Bobby Lashley +5000
Tommasso Ciampa +6600
Kofi Kingston +6600
Ricochet +8000
Walter +8000
Buddy Murphy +8000
Rey Mysterio +8000
Mustafa Ali +8000
Velveteen Dream +10000
Tyson Fury +10000
Pete Dunne +10000
Angel Garza +10000
Xavier Woods +10000
John Morrison +15000
Shinsuke Nakamura +15000
Erick Rowan +10000
The Miz +10000
Conor McGregor +10000
Dean Ambrose +10000
Rusev +10000
Elias +10000
Robert Roode +20000
Dolph Ziggler +20000
Humberto Carrillo +25000
Shane McMahon +25000
Vince McMahon +25000
Women's Royal Rumble
Bianca Belair +400
Alexa Bliss +600
Rhea Ripley +800
Ronda Rousey +1000
Bayley +1000
Charlotte Flair +1200
Shayna Baszler +1600
Sasha Banks +1600
Nia Jax +1600
Sonya Deville +1600
Io Shirai +2000
Asuka +2000
Paige +2500
Lana +2500
Carmella +2500
Liv Morgan +3300
Ruby Riot +3300
Kairi Sane +3300
Nikki Cross +3300
Mandy Rose +3500
Naomi +4000 +3300
Ember Moon +4000
Natalya +4000
Dana Brooke +4000
Lacey Evans +5000
Toni Storm +5000
Peyton Royce +5000
Tegan Nox +5000
Candice LeRae +6600
Dakota Kai +6600
Kay Lee Ray +6600
Mercedes Martinez +6600
Sarah Logan +6600
Deonna Purrazzo +8000
Mia Yim +8000
Tamina +1000
Jessamyn Duke +10000
Chelsea Green +10000
Marina Shafir +10000
Piper Niven +10000
Billie Kay +10000
Xia Li +100000comments
Zelina Vega +10000
Stephanie McMahon +15000