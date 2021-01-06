Latest WWE Royal Rumble Betting Odds Favor Daniel Bryan, Bianca Belair to Win

✖

Heading into the new year, oddsmakers had Big E, Edge and Goldberg as the heavy favorites to win the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match. Online betting site BetOnline had the trio in a three-way tie on Dec. 28, but following Goldberg's announcement that he'll be challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship on the same night the odds have been flipped on their heads. Bovada released its latest betting odds this week, now favoring Daniel Bryan to win the match with 3/1 odds. The site originally had the chances of him winning down at 14/1.

Bianca Belair, who has been a favorite across the board from both Bovada and BetOnline, remains the favorite to win the Women's Rumble match at 4/1.

Bryan, who was the first wrestler to declare for the 2021 Rumble, teased the idea of challenging Roman Reigns during a recent Talking Smack promo directed at Paul Heyman.

"If I win the Royal Rumble, that means that I will go to WrestleMania and face whoever's the Universal Champion," Bryan said. "And Paul, I don't lay claim to being better than many people, at certain things. But I'll tell you this - I'm a better fighter than Roman Reigns, and I sure as hell am a better wrestler than Roman Reigns. And if I win the Royal Rumble and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, he's still the champion, I will beat him for that championship. Here's another thing. If he's not champion, somewhere down the line I'm going to beat him anyways."

Check out the full betting odds for the winners of both matches below:

Men's Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan +300

Keith Lee +450

Big E +600

Brock Lesnar +800

Edge +1000

Goldberg +1200

Bray Wyatt +1600

Seth Rollins +1600

Kevin Owens +2000

Drew McIntyre +1200

Roman Reigns +2000

AJ Styles +2000

The Rock +2000

CM Punk +2500

Braun Strowman +2500

Sheamus +2500

John Cena +3300

Randy Orton +3300

Adam Cole +4000

Aleister Black +4000

Karrion Kross +4000

Matt Riddle +4000

Andrade +5000

Finn Balor +5000

Samoa Joe +5000

King Corbin +5000

Lars Sullivan +5000

Johnny Gargano +5000

Bobby Lashley +5000

Tommasso Ciampa +6600

Kofi Kingston +6600

Ricochet +8000

Walter +8000

Buddy Murphy +8000

Rey Mysterio +8000

Mustafa Ali +8000

Velveteen Dream +10000

Tyson Fury +10000

Pete Dunne +10000

Angel Garza +10000

Xavier Woods +10000

John Morrison +15000

Shinsuke Nakamura +15000

Erick Rowan +10000

The Miz +10000

Conor McGregor +10000

Dean Ambrose +10000

Rusev +10000

Elias +10000

Robert Roode +20000

Dolph Ziggler +20000

Humberto Carrillo +25000

Shane McMahon +25000

Vince McMahon +25000

Women's Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair +400

Alexa Bliss +600

Rhea Ripley +800

Ronda Rousey +1000

Bayley +1000

Charlotte Flair +1200

Shayna Baszler +1600

Sasha Banks +1600

Nia Jax +1600

Sonya Deville +1600

Io Shirai +2000

Asuka +2000

Paige +2500

Lana +2500

Carmella +2500

Liv Morgan +3300

Ruby Riot +3300

Kairi Sane +3300

Nikki Cross +3300

Mandy Rose +3500

Naomi +4000 +3300

Ember Moon +4000

Natalya +4000

Dana Brooke +4000

Lacey Evans +5000

Toni Storm +5000

Peyton Royce +5000

Tegan Nox +5000

Candice LeRae +6600

Dakota Kai +6600

Kay Lee Ray +6600

Mercedes Martinez +6600

Sarah Logan +6600

Deonna Purrazzo +8000

Mia Yim +8000

Tamina +1000

Jessamyn Duke +10000

Chelsea Green +10000

Marina Shafir +10000

Piper Niven +10000

Billie Kay +10000

Xia Li +10000

Zelina Vega +10000

Stephanie McMahon +15000