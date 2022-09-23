WrestleQuest Reveals Wrestling Legends and More in New Combat Trailer

Fans will soon be able to ascend to the top of the wrestling world in Mega Cat Studios and Skbyound Games' WrestleQuest, and now we've got an up-close look at how you'll make that happen and how combat works in the brand new WrestleQuest Combat Trailer! The new trailer can be viewed in the video below and reveals more details on how combat works, including using strikes to damage your opponents, though you'll also use chairs and more to knock them down a peg. You'll then build up your Hype meter to use your signature Gimmicks, including what looks to be transforming into a van and running someone over in the ring.

We then see Tag Team Combos that will change depending on the team you've created, and then the trailer showcases the pin system, and if you kick out you can also gain back health and cost your opponent some of their Hype meter. You'll then take on some of the biggest wrestling stars ever in Boss Battles, but you can also cut promos and even customize your entrances.

We also get a look at some of the stars in the game, including Andre The Giant, Macho Man Randy Savage, and The Road Warriors. You can see even more gameplay in the new trailer below, and you can find the official description for WrestleQuest below as well.

"THE ULTIMATE PRO WRESTLING ADVENTURE – Powerbomb and piledrive your way through a massive pixel art universe where professional wrestling and RPG fantasy collide.

WRESTLE WITH DESTINY – Take a hero's journey ...in tights! Upgrade from aspiring rookie to world champ by training, learning, glamming, and SLAMMING to the top of the pro wrestling food chain.

YOUR IDOLS AWAIT – Draw inspiration from wrestling icons like Jake the Snake Roberts, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and even André the Giant. Explore worlds based on their lofty careers.

HEART-POUNDING ACTION – Classic RPG combat meet wrestling moves, match styles, and gimmicks galore.

GOOD GUYS, BAD GUYS, LIZARDS, ROBOTS, AND MORE – Wild realms, exotic monsters, action figure fighters, and spandexed allies await as this fantasy goes beyond the ring."

WrestleQuest hits PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam later this year.

Are you excited for WrestleQuest? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!