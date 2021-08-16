WWE Announces More 2021 Live Events, Confirms Survivor Series Location
WWE officially confirmed the locations for more than 30 live events, pay-per-views and episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown on Monday, confirming that the company will continue touring through the end of the year. One of the biggest dates in the announcement was confirmation that Survivor Series would be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, confirming a previous report made by The Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarian. He also reported the show will see some sort of appearance from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, given that a) the show marks the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut and b) could begin the build towards a WrestleMania match between himself and Roman Reigns.
Check out the full list of announced shows below. WWE returns to pay-per-view this Saturday with the 2021 SummerSlam event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
- Friday, October 1: SmackDown Smoothie King Center in New Orleans
- Saturday, October 2: Supershow — Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, PR
- Sunday, October 3: Supershow — Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.
- Monday, October 4: Raw — Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
- Friday, October 15: SmackDown — Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif.
- Saturday, October 16: Supershow — Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, N.M.
- Sunday, October 17: Supershow — Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX
- Monday, October 18: Raw — Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
- Friday, October 22: SmackDown — INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan.
- Monday, October 25: Raw — Toyota Center in Houston
- Friday, October 29: SmackDown — Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pa.
- Monday, November 1: Raw — Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.
- Monday, November 8: Raw — KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
- Friday, November 12: SmackDown — Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.
- Monday, November 15: Raw — Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
- Friday, November 19: SmackDown — XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
- Saturday, November 20: Supershow — War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, N.Y.
- Sunday, November 21: Survivor Series — Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
- Monday, November 22: Raw — Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
- Saturday, November 27: Supershow — Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Va,
- Sunday, November 28: Supershow — Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, W. Va.
- Monday, November 29: Raw — Brand New UBS Arena at Belmont Park (Long Island, N.Y.)
- Saturday, December 4: Supershow — Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX
- Sunday, December 5: Supershow — American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX
- Monday, December 6: Raw — FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.
- Friday, December 10: SmackDown — Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland
- Saturday, December 11: SuperShow — Dow Events Center in Saginaw, Mich.
- Sunday, December 12: WWE PPV — Allstate Arena in Chicago
- Monday, December 13: Raw — Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.
- Friday, December 17: SmackDown — Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
- Saturday, December 18: Supershow — BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Ill.
- Sunday, December 19: Supershow — Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA
- Monday, December 20: Raw — Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee
- Friday, December 31: SmackDown — Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.