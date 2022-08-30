WWE 2K22: How to Unlock Clash at the Castle MyFaction Items

WWE's Clash at the Castle premium live event is right around the corner, and in celebration of the event, WWE 2K22 has revealed some new unlockables for its MyFaction mode. To unlock the free MyFaction items you'll just need to enter the Locker Code of 22CASTLE, and that will net you 2 Superstars Series 1 packs, 1 Forged Series 1 Pack and 3000 MFP. It doesn't hurt that Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are on the covers of those packs, perfectly timed to their match at Clash at the Castle. You can find the post below.

For those who aren't familiar with MyFaction, the mode has you building your own dream faction from across eras and brands, represented by cards you either unlock or buy. You'll continue to collect new cards as you manage your dream faction and upgrade your WWE Superstars in a host of events and matches.

🚨 NEW ALERT CODE! 🚨



Redeem this Clash at the Castle 🏰 Locker Code to receive the following in MyFACTION:



💥 2x Superstars Series I packs

💥 1x Forged Series I pack

💥 3000 MFP#WWECastle #WWE2K22 pic.twitter.com/EzTEybQjye — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) August 29, 2022

As for Clash at the Castle, McIntyre is looking to recapture Championship gold by taking down the Tribal Chief, but he'll have to pull out all the stops to make it happen thanks to the always-present Bloodline. Reigns just celebrated the two-year mark in his impressive Championship reign, one that went from him holding the Universal Championship to holding both Championships after taking down Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

The card for Clash at the Castle is still coming together, but here's the current card as it now stands.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs Sheamus

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair (C), Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

Seth Freakin Rollins vs Riddle

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs The Judgement Day

Clash at the Castle takes place on September 3rd at 1 PM EST on Peacock.

Are you excited for Clash at the Castle? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!