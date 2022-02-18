WWE 2K22 My GM Mode Impressions: A Promising Start to Running Your Dream WWE Show

After a longer wait than usual, the next WWE 2K entry is almost here, and with it the introduction of a long-requested mode. That would be GM mode, and WWE 2K22’s My GM Mode offers up a number of options and factors to consider when creating your dream version of Raw or SmackDown. While you can build anything you want without restriction in Universe Mode, My GM makes you consider things like budget, morale, and audience reactions as you make your way through pay-per-views and ultimately to WrestleMania. ComicBook.com had the chance to check out the new mode, and it looks to be a rather impressive debut, albeit with one significant setback.

The first thing you’ll do is pick your Brand (Raw or SmackDown) and kick off the WWE Draft. You’ll take turns with the computer (or a friend, but we’ll get to that in a minute) as you fill out your roster, and you’ll immediately notice several factors that you need to consider when choosing who will represent your brand.

Each superstar has a class represented by a different symbol, and classes include Fighters, Specialists, Bruisers, Cruisers, and Giants. You’ll also need to consider things like Stamina, Pop rating, their role (Face or Heel), and of course, the cost of bringing them onto the roster. It’s up to you how to assemble your roster, though the game will make suggestions, showing you when two talents go together extremely well with a synergy symbol and offering notes from time to time, like in Dakota Kai’s case below.

You’ll start out with a budget that is not just to assemble your roster but is also used to get through your first show or two. Some will go through their whole budget in assembling the team while others can build a more cost-effective team and put on some bigger shows, though there is also a middle ground between them. Plus, it would be great to have money to sign free agents and book Legends, but you don’t have to. All strategies have their pros and cons, but the flexibility continues with assembling your shows.

As you move through the year, you’ll continue to unlock more options for the shows themselves. You’ll start out in a High School Gym and with basic lights, crew, and advertisements, but as you purchase upgrades you can move into bigger arenas, introduce bigger effects, do cameo appearance campaigns, and more. While these are permanent unlocks, you will also have to weigh the costs of individual matches. A normal one-on-one match will cost nothing, but once you start introducing other elements like tables, chairs, steel cages, and more, you will start to accrue costs. This will be weighed against how the show is received by audiences, your attendance, and current ticket prices, and that determines how much you make at the end of the night.

The matches themselves can be simulated, spectated, or played outright, and they’ll each come back with a rating of the match and any rivalries it happened to create. You’ll also find a Drama Curve comparison between the two brands after the episode, showing you how your show overall performed throughout the night and how it compared against the opposing show.

Adding to this mix are things like Commissioner Goals, which Triple H will give out throughout the year. If you can meet those goals, which can be things like only having certain types of superstars in the show, resting certain superstars, and more, you can earn Power Cards, which have various abilities that can boost your show. The final intriguing step here is how superstars react throughout the year. You’ll get messages from superstars about their booking, rematches they want, or things they want to accomplish. Depending on how you respond to these requests, you can boost their morale or lower it, and there’s also a social media tracker that gives you feedback on the show and how it’s doing.

The roster is quite deep, so you won’t lack options. That said, there is one option that is not there, and many will be disappointed. The new My GM Mode features local co-op and Steam Remote Play, which is great. However, it won’t feature online multiplayer. While there is talk of a possible workaround in some cases, right now you won’t be able to jump in with a friend online and start your brand vs brand battle, which was something that many (including me) were looking forward to.

Despite that, there’s a lot to love about My GM Mode, which offers up a wealth of options and continually unlocks more as you move along. Hopefully, the fun continues after a substantial amount of time investment, but as of right now, things look quite promising.

WWE 2K22 hits PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and PC on March 11th.

Are you excited for My GM Mode? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!