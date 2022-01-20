WWE 2K22 Release Date Revealed

After over a year away the WWE 2K franchise is back, and it will feature a beloved WWE superstar on the cover for the grand return. Gracing the cover of WWE 2K22 is none other than Rey Mysterio, and along with new looks at the official covers, 2K also revealed when fans can actually get their hands on the new game. WWE 2K22 will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC on March 11th, 2022, and will boast a redesigned control scheme, the return of the GM mode, a new My Faction mode, and My Rise mode, and of course the Rey Mysterio themed 2K Showcase.

During the announcement presentation, Mysterio described the moment he found out he was going to be the cover star. “Man, it was… it’s almost like you’re in an aw moment like, ‘No really? This really going to happen?’ So I heard all the hype and the work that they were putting in, but it still hadn’t hit me yet,” Mysterio said. “And I think it didn’t really hit me until just a couple of days before we were getting ready to make the announcement and release the date. So that’s when it hit and it was just something that’s very special to me because of all the years that I’ve put in this business. A lot of feedback that I get from the fans saying, ‘Rey, you’re one of the favorite superstars that I love to pick when I play you on PlayStation or Xbox’, or whatever their favorite console might be.”

“So to hear all of that and now to be part of the cover, this is it, and I think it’s a great time for me too because I really don’t know how many years I have left in this career,” Mysterio said. “So I think this time, it was right on point. This just put the cherry on top of the icing. “

You can get a glimpse of all the new features coming to WWE 2K22 in the official rundown below.

“From the redesigned gameplay engine to new controls and upgraded visuals, WWE 2K22 is set to look, feel, play, and ‘Hit Different.’ The engine, coupled with WWE 2K’s most stunning graphics to date, ensures an unprecedented level of realism for the franchise. Alongside an updated and intuitive control scheme, as well as an immersive presentation and varied camera angles, players will feel the pressure and reward of every punch, kick, and slam.

Popular game modes including the returning 2K Showcase – starring Rey Mysterio – incorporate new features and updates, allowing players to relive the iconic moments behind Mysterio’s most famous matches. In MyRISE, players chart their own paths to superstardom. With Universe Mode and the upgraded Creation Suite, WWE 2K22 offers players the ability to fully customize their WWE experience down to the smallest details. From taking control over brands, premium live events, match results, rivalries, and more – or creating the ultimate custom Superstar personas, arenas, and championships – players can share all their creations with the global WWE 2K22 community with first-time-ever, cross-platform sharing.

In addition, WWE 2K22 will introduce new modes to the WWE 2K experience: MyGM and MyFACTION. In MyGM, players step into the role of a WWE General Manager and call the shots on their way to building the biggest brand in the WWE Universe. From drafting the ultimate roster of WWE Superstars and Legends to developing iconic rivalries and championship showdowns, players will get the chance to take the reins and prove themselves on sports entertainment’s biggest stages. With the franchise-first MyFACTION mode, players can collect and manage their dream faction with weekly events and regular updates, providing tremendous challenges and replay value.”

