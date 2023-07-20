WWE 2K23's Patch 1.13 Update Brings Wyatt DLC Support, Sami Zayn Theme, and More

A new patch has dropped for WWE 2K23 as it launches its latest DLC pack, and the update brings bug fixes, additional polish and stability, and a welcome addition for Sami Zayn fans. WWE 2K23's 1.13 Patch is now live, and in addition to setting the stage for the recently released Revel with Wyatt Pack, it also brings some polish to a host of WWE Superstars and overall stability improvements. This patch also focuses on fixing specific gameplay bugs involving the Mandible Claw 2, tag team finishers, and missing Title belts. but one of the most pleasant surprises is Zayn's Worlds Apart theme song, which is now available to use in Create An Entrance. You can find all of the updates in the patch below.

GENERAL

Polish updates for multiple WWE Superstars

Various stability improvements

Added support for Revel with Wyatt DLC pack

GAMEPLAY

Addressed reported concerns related to the Mandible Claw 2 move

Addressed reported concerns related to the tag team finisher not displaying

Addressed reported concerns of rendering issues that would arise after getting pinned while using the rapid pin mini-game

Addressed reported concerns related to title belts missing during certain entrances.

Addressed reported concerns related to adjusting controller assignments during elimination match types

ONLINE

Online stability improvements

Community Creations stability improvements

CREATE

Addressed reported concerns related to display problems for the RAW Women's title when custom side plates were used.

UNIVERSE

Improved Overall Stability

MyGM

AI players tougher on 'Hard' difficulty level (requires new save for full effect)

AUDIO

Added Sami Zayn's "Worlds Apart" theme song to Create An Entrance

MyFACTION

Patch 1.14 to follow and include additional card assets

There is one more DLC pack left to release as part of the initial season pass, and that will be the Bad News U Pack. The pack brings in WWE Legend Eve Torres and NXT stars Nathan Frazer and Damon Kemp, but that's not where the pack derived its name. The pack lives up to its title of Bad News U thanks to Wade Barrett and Andre Chase, as Bad News was a trademark of Barrett's during his in-ring days and Andre Chase is the head of NXT fan favorite stable Chase U.

While this is the final scheduled pack release, 2K has also released several superstars for free in patch updates, and that list so far includes Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, and Uncle Howdy. We've also seen several Superstars get their current entrances, and we very well might get one or two more freebies before the DLC cycle is over. You can find the full lineup of the Bad News U Pack and its release date below.

Bad News U Pack

Release Date: August 16

Eve Torres;

Wade Barrett;

Damon Kemp;

Andre Chase;

Nathan Frazer.

