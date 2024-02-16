Post Malone Announced as Playable DLC Character for WWE 2K24

Now that WWE 2K24 has been officially revealed, the developers at 2K Games are slowly rolling out new details about the game as we get closer to its release date. A few days ago, we got our first look at the new Showcase mode trailer, and before that, we learned that Muhammad Ali is going to be part of WWE 2K24 to celebrate WrestleMania 1. Today, the team announced another new playable DLC character. This one isn't celebrating any significant event in WrestleMania history, but it will provide one of the best bits of Post-launch content we've seen from the WWE series. Post Malone was officially announced as a playable character and the WWE 2K24's soundtrack producer.

Post Malone is Coming to WWE 2K24

We didn't get to see Post Malone in a virtual WWE ring during the announcement, but Posty did let everyone know that he's been scanned into the game. Seemingly, this happened while he was in the studio helping plan out the soundtrack. This isn't the first time 2K Games has pulled a stunt like this. Veteran fans will remember that Machine Gun Kelly was included in WWE 2K22 after he helped put that soundtrack together.

Plus, with WWE 2K24 celebrating the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania, Post Malone might not be the only person fans see who isn't an everyday WWE wrestler. Of course, that started with Muhammad Ali, but one of the reasons WrestleMania is so huge is that it consistently gets stars to jump into the ring. Everyone from Mr. T to Johnny Knoxville has been on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and seeing more of them come to WWE 2K24 would make perfect sense.

WWE 2K24 Soundtrack List

When talking about putting together the soundtrack, Post Malone said, The secret to a great video game soundtrack is a little something for everyone and for every mood. It gets you excited and it gets you pumped up to play. This has been a total blast. We have a lot of cool ideas, so I'm super excited."

The soundtrack for WWE 2K24 includes 12 songs. Here's the full list:

Post Malone – Chemical

Post Malone – Laugh It Off

100 gecs – Hand Crushed By A Mallet

Busta Rhymes – Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See

Colter Wall – Motorcycle

Grimes – Genesis

Militarie Gun – Do It Faster

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Big Rig

Speed – Not That Nice

Turnstile – Mystery

Tyler Childers – House Fire

Yeat - Bëttr 0ff

WWE 2K24 Release Date

WWE 2K24 is scheduled to release about a month before WrestleMania on March 8th. That said, if you purchase one of the special editions, you can pick up WWE 2K24 a few days early on March 5th. It's also worth noting that if you pre-order early, you'll get a month of Peacock with your purchase, meaning you can watch WrestleMania 40 with no extra purchase when it kicks off on April 6th.