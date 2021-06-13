Adam Cole Claims WWE NXT Roster Could Easily Beat WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown

✖

NXT hosted a press conference on Saturday ahead of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and Adam Cole used the opportunity to once again put the Black & Gold brand on a higher pedestal than both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Cole, who has openly said in the past he wants to go the route of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa and not leave NXT, was asked about jumping to the main roster in the near future. He responded by saying, "Could Adam Cole show up on Raw or SmackDown? Maybe. Would Adam Cole run Raw or SmackDown if he showed up? You're damn right he would. But I'm really tired of hearing this question over and over again. 'Adam you've accomplished so much. You've done everything you can possibly do in NXT.' No I haven't. Maybe to you I've done everything I can do. Once again being the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time. That sounds nice, right? And then just move on...

"I have an attachment to this brand," he continued, before bringing up the idea of becoming a two and three-time NXT Champion. "When I joined NXT in 2017 I watched this brand continue to grow and evolve into something that can't be touched. Because I stand by this, the NXT roster could beat the Raw roster & the SmackDown roster any day of the week and twice on Sunday. I'm very, very proud of this brand, and I do believe I have a lot more to accomplish."

Cole will be apart of a five-way NXT Championship match in TakeOver: In Your House main event. If he wins, he'll join Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Karrion Kross and Finn Balor as the only two-time NXT Champions. He already holds the record for longest single reign with the title at 403 days.

