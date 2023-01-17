Longtime WWE Executive Leaves Company

WWE Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins has left the company, ending his 25-year run with the global leader in sports-entertainment. Hopkins worked numerous positions in WWE including Fan Services Coordinator, Public Relations Coordinator, Manager of Media Relations, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Corporate Communication, Director Of Communications, Senior Director, Public Relations/Corporate Communications before taking on his most recent title. Fightful confirmed the news of Hopkins's WWE exit and does not have additional details at this time.

Hopkins's departure comes in the midst of an ever-changing month for WWE, as Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board of Directors on January 6th and WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her corporate positions on January 10th.

Former WWE Champion Big E responded to the news of Hopkins's departure on Twitter, praising the longtime executive.

"A true professional and a great human," Big E wrote. "Really going to miss A Hop."

For members of the media, Hopkins regularly served as a liaison between reporters and talent, as he was integral to setting up interviews in both an in-person and virtual capacity. It's currently unclear as to who will replace Hopkins, or if the position will be dissolved altogether.

