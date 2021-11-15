Everything Announced for WWE and AEW TV This Week: Survivor Series, Full Gear Fallout

WWE and AEW both have big weeks of TV lined up for the third week of November. AEW is coming off its final pay-per-view of 2021 with the widely-praised Full Gear event, while WWE is wrapping up its 2021 pay-per-view schedule on Sunday with Survivor Series at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. On top of the usual “battle for brand supremacy” between Raw and SmackDown, the show will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s WWE debut (and potentially feature some sort of cameo from “The People’s Champ”). Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite will see the fallout from Hangman Page winning the AEW World Championship and continue the company’s partnership with New Japan thanks to the debut of Tomohiro Ishii.

Check out everything that has been announced for Raw, NXT, Dynamite, SmackDown, Rampage and Survivor Series in the list below! And stay tuned for live coverage on all six shows!

Monday Night Raw (Nov. 15)

Big E responds to Kevin Owens’ Heel Turn

Becky Lynch responds to Liv Morgan becoming the new No. 1 contender for her Raw Women’s Championship

Bobby Lashley in action

NXT 2.0 (Nov. 16)

Odyssey Jones & Jacket Time vs. The Diamond Mine

Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis

Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson Poker Showdown

AEW Dynamite (Nov. 17)

Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno

TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara vs. Jay Lethal

The Acclaimed vs. Dante Martin & Lio Rush

Tomohiro Ishii & Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (TBS Tournament)

WWE SmackDow (Nov. 19)

There haven’t been any announcements for the show, but fans can expect some build towards Survivor Series as stars from Raw will undoubtedly invade the Blue Brand.

AEW Rampage (Nov. 19)

Card is TBA. Stay tuned for updates!

Survivor Series (Nov. 21)