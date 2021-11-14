AEW Fans Are Over the Moon for Hangman Page’s Full Gear Win

Tonight’s AEW Full Card was full of big match-ups, but the biggest of the night was unquestionably the long-awaited match between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs Hangman Page. This has been a match two years in the making, and many were hopeful and at one point incredibly anxious to see Page finally get his win over Omega and become AEW World Champion. Thankfully after a thrilling match that is exactly what happened, and Page finally held the title he has wanted for so long. Fans were thrilled as well to see him hold the title, and the reactions came flying in.
Page has been a fan favorite for some time and part of the story was showing him. this lowest and working. his way back up, both in terms of the roster and title picture but also as a person. That’s why his win and title victory meant so much to fans, and it was a payoff that was incredibly satisfying for most.
There were lots of little moments that made it even better, including the nod from Matt Jackson that honored Page’s earlier words and kept Omega from getting another cheating win. Page then pinned Omega and thus begins a new era in AEW, the Hangman Page era, and we can’t wait to see what that looks like.
You can see the Full Gear results below.
AEW World Championship: Hangman Page defeated Kenny Omega
AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker defeated Tay Conti
AEW World Tag Team Championships: Lucha Brothers defeated FTR
AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson defeated Miro
MJF defeated Darby Allin
CM Punk defeated Eddie Kingston
The Inner Circle defeated Men of the Year & American Top Team (Minneapolis Street Fight)
Christian Cage & Jurassic Express defeated Adam Cole and The Young Bucks (Falls Count Anywhere)
