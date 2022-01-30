WWE’s AJ Styles Is Ready to Conquer the Royal Rumble and Wants to See Kevin Hart Rey Mysterio Face-Off

Tonight’s Royal Rumble is shaping up to be a memorable one, with two Rumble matches that each have a number of possible winners. The Men’s match is especially a bit of a mystery, as there are several possible winners that could cause some chaos in the title and WrestleMania scene. One such superstar is AJ Styles, who recently split from Omos and their title-winning Tag Team and is now looking for his next opponent, and winning the Rumble would instantly put him back in the Championship mix. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Styles ahead of the Rumble, and during our conversation we talked about what’s next for him, his recent trip to NXT, wanting Kevin Hart in the Rumble, and Hollywood.

First though was the Rumble itself, and while Styles has been involved in Rumble matches, he has recently pointed out he hasn’t won one yet, and a win would mean quite a bit to the Phenomenal One. “Well, it’s off the bucket list for one. I’ve never won the Rumble. I would like to have the opportunity to do that. It’s a big deal,” Styles said. “It means something to me. It’s a lot of things that I’ve accomplished in this business and one of them has not been the Royal Rumble,” Styles said. “So that’s a big deal.”

Now, part of the fun of the Rumble are all the surprise appearances, and with Jackass and Johnny Knoxville already in the mix at this year’s Rumble, what would Styles’ dream surprise appearance be? Well, he’s got a few ideas, including a certain star comedian.

“Wow! That’s, do we do something comical? I mean, is Kevin Hart coming out, getting fed over the top rope? You know, is it one of those things that’s going to happen? Or, do you have like a superstar like the Rock come back? You know? So there are all kinds of things that I think I’d like to happen, but you know, I think it’s more important that it’s not what I want. It’s what the fans want. That’s what I want to give them,” Styles said.

That said, he did love the Hart idea, adding “Can you see Rey Mysterio and Kevin Hart standing off against each other? Wow!”

Styles recently celebrated six years with WWE, and when I asked him what the biggest challenge has been in that six year run, it wasn’t what you might expect. “I think the biggest challenge I’ve ever had was actually getting here to the WWE,” Styles said. “We’re talking about, was it 16 or 17 years? I can’t even remember at this point, but it was a long time for anybody to wait, but the truth is, it was the perfect time.”

Styles recently took a trip over to NXT and had his first match there against Grayson Waller. He then left it in the very capable hands of LA Knight and left things open ending regarding a return.

“Loved it, man. What an opportunity for me to go down and see some hungry kids wanting to succeed and do something in this wrestling business. LA Knight, the guy, great guy. I hope he does well, same thing with Grayson Waller. I mean, it was one of those things where I wanted to go down there and make sure they know exactly how we need things to be done on the main roster so we don’t run any problems or surprises as they come up. So it was a great opportunity for me to just be down there and experience the fan base,” Styles said.

Lately, Styles has had some issues with his former Tag Partner Omos, and things seem to be building to a big final match between them. If Styles could pick what the final match will be, he’s already got it locked in.

“We’re bringing weapons, and I’m going to hit him with everything that I could possibly find,” Styles said. “Find a way to get him on the table, put him through it, you know, all kinds of things that we could do. I think that would be the best thing for us.”

Styles is very much focused on the ring, but we had to know what franchise he would want to be a part of if he decided to jump into Hollywood. While he’s still sorting out ideas, we know that James Bond is off the list, though now we can’t stop thinking what a Styles 007 would be.

“Gosh! I would love to be one of those action stars. I think that would be fun,” Styles said. “Whether I’m the guy getting thrown through the table or whatever. I think that either way it’d be fun. I don’t know what kind of franchise that would be and that’s a tough one because I can’t see myself as a 007 or anything like that. I don’t, I know I have an accent, but I don’t want to be a cowboy either. So, I don’t know. We’re going to have to ask the fans what they’d like to see because I have no freaking clue.”

You can watch Styles in the Rumble match tonight live on Peacock starting at 8 PM EST, with the kickoff show starting at 7 PM EST.

Is Styles going to win the Rumble? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling @MattAguilarCB!