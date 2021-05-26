WWE's Alexa Bliss Announces Fundraiser After Larry-Steve's Death, Thanks Fans for Their Support

✖

Alexa Bliss' pet pig Larry-Steve tragically passed away early Tuesday morning. Bliss shared the news via her Instagram, revealing that Steve had become sick and that none of the veterinarians she reached out to were willing to treat him. Bliss returned to Instagram on Tuesday night, thanking all of her fans for the numerous messages of support she had received. By Wednesday morning the video had more than one million views.

"Hi, I just wanted to get on here and say thank you to everyone who has reached out about Larry and to let everyone know that I really appreciate the amount of support," Bliss began. "And people who have called and texted. I will get back to you, I just can't yet because we're still trying to wrap our heads around what happened," Bliss said tearfully. "Larry went very quickly and we don't really fully understand it yet. But he was surrounded by people who loved him, you know, my family was there, we were petting him. And Ryan (Cabrera, Bliss' fiance) was playing him music on his guitar because Larry loves music."

"I just wanted to say to any animal care person or vet, no matter how big an animal is or how different they are, please help them," she continued. "I hope Larry's story helps open people's eyes to the realities of having animals around his size. And I just want people to, you know, do better. We are gonna celebrate Larry's birthday tomorrow. I really want to do something where we celebrate his birthday and maybe do like a charity thing to raise money for an animal rescue. And if that's something that you guys are interested in or anything like that, just let us know. And again, thank you."

Bliss then announced that a fundraiser for Oiking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary will take place on Wednesday evening via her Instagram Live feed.

