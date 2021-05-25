WWE: Alexa Bliss' Pet Pig Larry Steve Dies

✖

Fans of WWE superstar Alexa Bliss were also probably aware of her adorable pet pig Larry Steve, who became so popular he had his own Instagram account with over 90,000 followers. Unfortunately, we have some sad news to share, as Bliss revealed that Larry Steve died early this morning (via TMZ Sports). Bliss said that Larry Steve became ill on Monday and couldn't move or walk, and despite many attempts to find a veterinarian to care for him, she was unable to find an animal doctor that was close enough to care for him. Our thoughts are with Bliss at this difficult time.

Bliss shared a sweet tribute to Larry Steve on Instagram, sharing that he passed away right before his 4th birthday. "On The day before his 4th birthday. 💔 This morning Larry-Steve gained his Angel wings. 🐽 I’m so sorry we couldn’t find you the help you needed in time. Some people didn’t understand. But I want you to know Larry, YOUR LIFE MATTERED. 🐽🖤we are completely heartbroken," Bliss wrote.

Bliss said Larry Steve's usual vet wasn't comfortable with treating him in his current condition and said she reached out to 13 different animal doctors.

"Unfortunately in the state that Larry’s in right now there’s absolutely no way we are going to be able to transport him. He is in too much pain and weak," Bliss said. She also added that some vets said they only treat pigs up to a certain weight, and Larry Steve was above that weight.

Bliss had to go shoot Monday Night Raw later that day but she left Larry Steve with her family and talked with him on speakerphone, saying "It is heartbreaking that all I can do is just listen to him squeal in pain and no one will come help. No one will even just come and give him pain meds to help take care of his pain."

