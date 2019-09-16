WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Retain Women’s Tag Team Championships at Clash of Champions

Since winning the Women’s Tag Team Championships from the IIconics, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have become fan favorites, but they put their belts on the line at Clash of Champions tonight against Fire and Desire, otherwise known as Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The duo managed to overtake Bliss and Cross during their last match, and at Clash of Champions, it was time for the current Tag Team Champions to set things right, and that they did, as Bliss and Cross retained their Tag Team Championships.
The match was going mostly Bliss and Cross’ way early on, as they managed to get inside Rose’s head by doing some of her trademark moves and throwing her off her game. Deville and Rose would manage to get the upper hand later on though, but it was Nikki who brought her team back from the brink.
At that point, Bliss and Cross finished Fire & Desire off for good and retained their Championships.
You can check out the full Clash of Champions card below.
Universal Championship Match
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Championship Match
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
Raw Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
United States Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander
Intercontinental Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. The Revival
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. Fire & Desire
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match
Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado
