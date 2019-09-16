WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Retain Women’s Tag Team Championships at Clash of Champions

Since winning the Women’s Tag Team Championships from the IIconics, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have become fan favorites, but they put their belts on the line at Clash of Champions tonight against Fire and Desire, otherwise known as Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The duo managed to overtake Bliss and Cross during their last match, and at Clash of Champions, it was time for the current Tag Team Champions to set things right, and that they did, as Bliss and Cross retained their Tag Team Championships.

The match was going mostly Bliss and Cross’ way early on, as they managed to get inside Rose’s head by doing some of her trademark moves and throwing her off her game. Deville and Rose would manage to get the upper hand later on though, but it was Nikki who brought her team back from the brink.

At that point, Bliss and Cross finished Fire & Desire off for good and retained their Championships.

You can check out the full Clash of Champions card below.

Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship Match

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

United States Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

Intercontinental Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. Fire & Desire

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match

Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

