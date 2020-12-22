Alexa Bliss Returns to WWE Raw, Offers an Update on The Fiend

By Connor Casey

Randy Orton strutted his way to the ring at the top of Monday Night Raw's third hour this week to gloat over setting The Fiend on fire at TLC on Sunday night. Orton gloated about his victory, saying he enjoyed every second of his victory before repeatedly stating that "The Fiend is no more." Suddenly the lights started to flicker and eventually cut to black — but instead of The Fiend appearing, Alexa Bliss was back playing on a swing set. She named the setup "Alexa's Playground," then cracked a few jokes about what happened to the Fiend.

She then explained that The Fiend had simply "returned home" to the layers underneath the ground. But she then said that once he decides to come back, it will be like nothing Orton has ever seen before.

Wyatt's tweets, one of which came minutes after his TLC loss, indicated that he's going through some sort of transformation.

Check out the full results from TLC below:

  • (Kickoff) Big E, Daniel Bryan, Chad Gable and Otis def. Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
  • WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. AJ Styles and The Miz (TLC Match)
  • SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks def. Carmella
  • Raw Tag Team Championships: The Hurt Business def. The New Day
  • WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Asuka & Charlotte Flair def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
  • WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Kevin Owens (TLC Match)
  • Firefly Inferno Match: Randy Orton def. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
