Alexa Bliss Returns to WWE Raw, Offers an Update on The Fiend

✖

Randy Orton strutted his way to the ring at the top of Monday Night Raw's third hour this week to gloat over setting The Fiend on fire at TLC on Sunday night. Orton gloated about his victory, saying he enjoyed every second of his victory before repeatedly stating that "The Fiend is no more." Suddenly the lights started to flicker and eventually cut to black — but instead of The Fiend appearing, Alexa Bliss was back playing on a swing set. She named the setup "Alexa's Playground," then cracked a few jokes about what happened to the Fiend.

She then explained that The Fiend had simply "returned home" to the layers underneath the ground. But she then said that once he decides to come back, it will be like nothing Orton has ever seen before.

Wyatt's tweets, one of which came minutes after his TLC loss, indicated that he's going through some sort of transformation.

Dear Randy, It’s all a ⭕️ One ending was just another beginning The Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home. You can’t kill it#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/ZhuhMT7w1h — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 17, 2020

The thing about fire is, it does what it pleases. I burn, you burn, we all burn. Eventually. ⭕️#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/8dTkYc7p2M — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 20, 2020

Check out the full results from TLC below: