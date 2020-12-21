Randy Orton Sets The Fiend Bray Wyatt on Fire at WWE TLC

✖

Randy Orton defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Inferno Match in the main event of Sunday's TLC, setting the monstrous figure on fire. Unlike previous Inferno matches the aprons were not set on fire, but rather designated areas outside of the guardrail where fans would normally be. After countering an RKO and hitting Sister Abigail in the ring, Wyatt caused the areas around the ring to light on fire. He attempted to hit Orton with a flaming leather belt and a pick ax, but Orton dodged both.

In a cruel twist of irony (and a callback to a scene from Raw earlier this week), Wyatt pulled out a rocking chair, covered it in gasoline and made Orton sit in it. "The Viper managed to jump away just in time, then took the advantage by using an ax handle and a chain.

Eventually, Wyatt locked in the Mandible Claw and pushed Orton towards the fire, but the 14-time world champion managed to flip positions and set Wyatt's back ablaze.

Wyatt, seemingly no-selling the flames, ran back inside the ring and was nailed with an RKO. Orton, having already won the match, pulled out a can of gasoline and doused Wyatt in the flammable liquid. He then lit a match, causing Wyatt's entire body to burst into flames.

Since this match took place inside the ThunderDome with no fans in attendance, it's more than likely Wyatt was swapped in for a dummy at some point during the spot. WrestleVotes reports the match was taped on Sunday afternoon before the rest of the pay-per-view.

The Inferno Match was pre-taped this afternoon and as of the first rundown, wasn’t scheduled to be the main event. Interesting move. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 21, 2020

Check out the full results from WWE TLC below:

(Kickoff) Big E, Daniel Bryan, Chad Gable and Otis def. Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. AJ Styles and The Miz (TLC Match)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks def. Carmella

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Asuka & Charlotte Flair def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Kevin Owens (TLC Match)

Firefly Inferno Match: Randy Orton def. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

WWE will return to pay-per-view in the new year with the 2021 Royal Rumble event on Jan. 31.