Alundra Blayze Blasts Lacey Evans on Social Media

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze made her WWE on-screen return on Monday Night Raw this week when she briefly held the WWE 24/7 Championship during the Raw Reunion special. However by Wednesday wrestling fans were still talking about Blayze, but not because of what she did on television.

Lacey Evans, who spent the last few months trying and failing to take the Raw Women’s Championship away from Becky Lynch, followed the lead of heels like Samoa Joe and Sami Zayn in chastising the legends for taking up screen time when she tweeted “Legends = Yesterday’s nasties.” This wound up kicking off a Twitter feud with Blayze.

You’ll be lucky to be considered a legend… 🤔 you failed in the military. you live in a portable trailer, drag your kid and husband around. Ur hubby looked at me… gave me a complement and said “honey maybe you could be more like Alundra … your yesterday regurgitated garbage https://t.co/DobPScmSvK — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) July 23, 2019

“You’ll be lucky to be considered a legend… 🤔 you failed in the military. you live in a portable trailer, drag your kid and husband around. Ur hubby looked at me… gave me a complement and said “honey maybe you could be more like Alundra … your yesterday regurgitated garbage,” Blayze wrote.

But wait, there’s more. After a fan told Evans they’d enjoy a staredown between her and Blayze, Evans tweeted that “she wouldn’t be able to handle it.”

WTH you talking? @MDMTedDiBiase Never pinned me for the title he handed me over some cash and I gave them the title. Men get distracted easy by shiny new things like your husband did when I walked by.

when you’re done acting your shoe size rather than your age contact me. https://t.co/mYNGeXiE7y — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) July 23, 2019

Blayze kept going.

Too bad there’s nothing to set that pretty little hat on but a hot air ballon… 😳😂 and those are fake ass pearls geez 🙄 Be careful I know who your seamstress is… you may find a bottle of NAIR sprayed in the top of the next bale of hay hat you wear! https://t.co/oQtPHY4nBG — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) July 23, 2019

Evans finally tried to fire back with a throwback photo of herself from the military, but the former WWF Women’s Champion didn’t budge.

I never watched wrestling, dont care what you’ve accomplished, barely know who you are… but I’ve got 2 words for you. @Madusa_rocks#FailedMilitaryMyA$$ #LikeALady pic.twitter.com/emVCVMGF6a — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 24, 2019

“I never watched wrestling, dont care what you’ve accomplished, barely know who you are… but I’ve got 2 words for you,” Evans wrote.

“When their comebacks have nothing else relevant to say… The weak collapse and start making disgusting extracurricular sexual remarks,” Blayze wrote back. “Definitely acting your shoe size now. I know you’re talented, strong and beautiful but don’t ever cave in and revert to Dirt like this.”

Whether or not Blayze and Evans will step into the ring together remains to be seen. One legend is reportedly already on her way back to the WWE for a match at SummerSlam, as Trish Stratus will reportedly take on Charlotte Flair.