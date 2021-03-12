Report: WWE Star Could Miss WrestleMania 37

✖

The biggest WWE event of the year is right around the corner, and thanks to the Royal Rumble some aspects of the card are starting to take shape, but quite a bit of the card has yet to be solidified, and a current injury could mean that the card will take some shifting yet again. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that the concussion injury Asuka sustained in February could keep her out of WrestleMania 37 due to the clearing process involved with concussions. Asuka could be cleared to return as soon as next week, but depending on the severity of the concussion, she might not be allowed to compete in the ring for a while.

Concussions are nothing to take lightly, and if one is severe enough or the star's history includes previous concussions, it could be a bit before Asuka is cleared to compete. The good news is that there are still four weeks until WrestleMania, so fingers crossed it isn't too severe a concussion and she can get back in the ring soon.

If she did have to miss WrestleMania 37, it would be unfortunate on a few levels. Asuka is always money in the ring and is currently scheduled to take on Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women's Championship. If she can't compete, you then have a show without that title available and also then have to find another match for Charlotte Flair.

That would be yet another change to Flair's WrestleMania plans, as she was originally slated to take on Lacey Evans, but plans for Evans to win the Raw Women's Championship had to be changed after she stepped away from wrestling for a bit due to her pregnancy. That's when the Asuka vs Charlotte match ended up destined for the card, but if Asuka can't compete, we're not quite sure what the Charlotte match will look like.

You could always bring up Rhea Ripley and let them have a WrestleMania rematch, but honesty that seems a bit soon.

Asuka was injured during the February 22nd episode of Monday Night Raw in a tag match between Asuka, Charlotte, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax. A kick to the face resulted in a concussion and a broken tooth.

Hopefully, Asuka will be cleared and ready for action at WrestleMania, and we're sure fans feel the same way.