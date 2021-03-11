Latest Report on WWE WrestleMania 37's Top Matches

✖

Earlier this week the Wrestling Observer reported that Vince McMahon was planning to "blow up" the plans for WrestleMania 37 after determining the show needed to be "bigger" for WWE's first event with a live crowd in over a year. WrestleVotes popped up on Thursday with their own report, stating WWE is essentially "back to square one" with most of the card and is behind schedule when it comes to mapping out the event.

"Hearing the WrestleMania card is not close to finalized and 'most of it is back to square one.' Even for recent Vince standards, 29 days out is bad.

The event is less than a month away and so far only two matches have been confirmed — SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge. But even that latter bout isn't set in stone, as Daniel Bryan will face Reigns for the title at Fastlane and has made a compelling argument to be in Mania's main event.

And then there's the WWE Championship. Bobby Lashley won the title last week and easily defended it on this week's Raw. Former champion Drew McIntyre seems like the obvious choice, but fans are still clamoring for the dream match between Lashley and Brock Lesnar. "The Beast" hasn't been on WWE TV since last year's WrestleMania and reportedly doesn't have a contract, but that could change quickly.

Other matches that have been teased lately include Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison, Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman, Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins, Randy Orton vs. The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House Match and Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews. But questions are still up in the air regarding the three tag titles, the Raw Women's Championship, the United States Championship and big stars like AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Keith Lee, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, The New Day, Charlotte Flair and Rey Mysterio.

Not only will this year's Mania be a two-day event, but it will also be WWE's first pay-per-view to air exclusively on Peacock following the shutdown of the WWE Network here in the United States.

What matches do you think should be on WrestleMania 37's card? Let's hear your picks down in the comments!