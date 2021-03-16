WWE Superstars and Fans Celebrate Steve Austin on Austin 3:16 Day

Today is March 16, better known to wrestling fans as Austin 3:16 Day — a day to celebrate the iconic WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Wrestlers and fans alike took to social media to celebrate their favorite memories of "The Texas Rattlesnake," and even give their best impressions of his legendary "Austin 3:16" promo. The WWE Network has already announced a full lineup of Austin-related content for the week, including a new edition of Broken Skull Sessions with Randy Orton scheduled for Sunday night after the Fastlane pay-per-view.

What's your favorite moment in Austin's career? Tell us down in the comments and check out some of the best tributes to "Stone Cold" in the list below!