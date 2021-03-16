WWE Superstars and Fans Celebrate Steve Austin on Austin 3:16 Day
Today is March 16, better known to wrestling fans as Austin 3:16 Day — a day to celebrate the iconic WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Wrestlers and fans alike took to social media to celebrate their favorite memories of "The Texas Rattlesnake," and even give their best impressions of his legendary "Austin 3:16" promo. The WWE Network has already announced a full lineup of Austin-related content for the week, including a new edition of Broken Skull Sessions with Randy Orton scheduled for Sunday night after the Fastlane pay-per-view.
What's your favorite moment in Austin's career? Tell us down in the comments and check out some of the best tributes to "Stone Cold" in the list below!
From The Man Himself
Austin 3:16#stonecold #wwe https://t.co/vJFEnQb5kc— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 16, 2021
Outstanding Art
🍻💀 can i get a hell yeah? 💀🍻— lauren moran (@laurenmoran) March 16, 2021
#316Day @steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/XQEbXwe6SD
A Couple of Steveweisers!
Happy #Austin316Day. pic.twitter.com/I6leVg3Vep— Andrew Bayona (@AndrewBayona) March 16, 2021
Stun Em All
You know the drill #Austin316Day pic.twitter.com/be2DXOEKN4— PopVinyls.com (@PopVinyls) March 16, 2021
Classic Moment
OH HELL YEAH! It's #316Day!
💀@steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/UQkbIiZW9Z— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021
We Can Only Hope
HAPPY #316Day EVERYONE
May your #StoneColdDay be much less awkward than last year!
GIMME A HELL YEAH pic.twitter.com/EyUdP4rCdi— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) March 16, 2021
Important Life Advice
In honour of 3:16 day here’s some life advice from Stone Cold Steve Austin himself. #Happy316Day #316Day pic.twitter.com/JVGn9qL260— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) March 16, 2021
We Don't Miss It
One whole year without hearing a ‘What?’ chant 😌😌😌#316Day pic.twitter.com/AhHhXAMJhn— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 16, 2021
Loud As It Gets!
HAPPY #316Day EVERYONE
LISTEN TO THAT POP!
STONE COLD STONE COLD STONE COLD STONE COLD pic.twitter.com/TdyffZP5T9— Teddi Turnbuckle (@TeddiTurnbuckle) March 16, 2021
The Best 3 minutes, 16 seconds
When it comes to the most ICONIC 3️⃣ minutes and 1️⃣6️⃣ seconds of @steveaustinBSR's career, THIS is the bottom line. #316Day #StoneColdWeek pic.twitter.com/SiNhz0cE3g— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 16, 2021