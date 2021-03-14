WWE Announces Lineup for Stone Cold Steve Austin Week

✖

"Austin 3:16 Day" (March 16) is this coming Tuesday, and to celebrate WWE has announced a special lineup of WWE Network specials as part of "Stone Cold Steve Austin Week." Beginning on Tuesday, the specials will consist of "Meeting Stone Cold", "Birth of the Stunner," "The Best of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin," and "Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions: Randy Orton."

Check out the full press release below detailing each of the specials.

Meeting Stone Cold — Tuesday, March 16 on WWE Network

"WWE Superstars and Legends recall their first impressions of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Booker T and others recount a slew of unforgettable moments and memories they shared with Austin throughout the last 30 years."

Birth of the Stunner — Friday, March 19 on Peacock and WWE Network

Learn about the origin of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's famous finisher, its history with Austin and how the legacy of the Stunner lives on today through WWE Superstar Kevin Owens.

The Best of WWE: Best of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin — Saturday, March 20 on Peacock and the Free Version of WWE Network

The Texas Rattlesnake battles iconic opponents like The Rock, Bret "Hit Man" Hart and The Undertaker in this collection of his greatest matches.

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions: Randy Orton — Sunday, March 21 on Peacock and WWE Network

"Stone Cold" welcomes first-time guest Randy Orton to his acclaimed interview show. Nothing will be off-limits when The Viper and The Texas Rattlesnake sit down to talk about Orton's legendary career.

This week will also see the release of Austin 3:16, a new book with 316 facts about "The Texas Rattlesnake."

"'3:16 Day' is a day to celebrate Austin, who has created some of the most memorable catchphrases in history," a press release on the book read. "None are more memorable than when he exclaimed 'Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your a—' after winning the 1996 King of the Ring tournament, subsequently launching his career to new heights. Austin 3:16 celebrates the WWE Legend's finest moments in the ring, on the microphone, and behind the wheel of a beer truck, Zamboni, and cement mixer. The book includes 316 Stone Cold facts, figures, and catchphrases that uncover little known facets about the 'Texas Rattlesnake,' including how he conceived the 'Stone Cold' moniker, what he really thinks of Mr. McMahon, 'The Rock,' and Bret 'Hit Man' Hart, and why he has the WWE Universe shouting 'What?' all the time.

The book will be written by DC Comics and WWE author Michael McAvennie and will be available both in-stores and as an e-book.